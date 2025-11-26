Castle Park in Riverside Unveils All-New Holiday Experience: "A Royal Holiday at Castle Park"

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Park, Riverside's premier family amusement park, is kicking off the holiday season with its all-new event, "A Royal Holiday at Castle Park." From November 28 through December 28, Fridays through Sundays, families can step into the all-new Royal Holiday Village—a magical winter wonderland filled with sparkling lights, festive treats, live entertainment, and fun rides for all ages.

Event Highlights

Royal Holiday Castle Park

Royal Holiday Village: Christmas tree lighting, magical snowfall, photo opportunities, and live performances

Christmas tree lighting, magical snowfall, photo opportunities, and live performances Festive Rides: Holiday Express Train, Antique Cars, Carousel with Santa and friends

Holiday Express Train, Antique Cars, Carousel with Santa and friends Activities for Kids: Snowball play, ornament decorating, and writing letters to Santa and local service members.

Snowball play, ornament decorating, and writing letters to Santa and local service members. Daily Entertainment: Handbell performers, youth choirs, strolling carolers, Duke's Ugly Sweater Contest, Holiday Hop Dance Party, and giveaways

Handbell performers, youth choirs, strolling carolers, Duke's Ugly Sweater Contest, Holiday Hop Dance Party, and giveaways Evening Magic: 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM extended time to stroll through lights, ride the Holiday Express, and enjoy seasonal treats such as Santa's Cookie Cake, Frosty's Funnel Cake, and Rudolph's Red-Nose Cocoa

Special Experiences for Children & Annual Passholders

All children aged 12 and under visiting with Santa receive a special holiday prize

Complimentary admission for all Castle Park Annual Passholders

The first 50 children who are Annual Passholders each day receive a "Nice List" coupon for a free treat

Royal Holiday Experience Ticket Includes

Full access to Castle Park rides and unlimited mini golf during regular operating hours

Entry to Holiday Village activities starting at 3:00 PM

Santa Photo Ops and Duke's Holiday Hop Dance Party

Event Details

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 28 – December 28, 2025

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 28 – December 28, 2025 Event Hours: During standard park operating hours; visit the website for full schedule

During standard park operating hours; visit the website for full schedule Holiday Village Activities: Daily, 3:00 PM – Park Close

Daily, 3:00 PM – Park Close Location: Castle Park, 3500 Polk Street, Riverside, CA 92505

Castle Park, 3500 Polk Street, Riverside, CA 92505 Tickets & Packages: Includes full access to rides, mini golf, Holiday Village activities, character meet-and-greets, snow play, dance party, and Christmas Tree Lighting Available online and at the park

Families visiting Castle Park this holiday season can enjoy rides, festive activities, holiday treats, and magical moments for children of all ages, making A Royal Holiday at Castle Park a must-see celebration in the Inland Empire.

For tickets and more information on Castle Park, visit: https://castlepark.com

About Castle Park

Castle Park, owned by Lucky Strike Entertainment, is Riverside's premier destination for family fun. The park features more than 25 rides and attractions, four championship miniature golf courses, and an all-new video arcade, offering entertainment for guests of all ages. Castle Park also hosts seasonal events throughout the year, including holiday celebrations, special summer activities, and community-focused experiences, making it a must-visit destination for families in the Inland Empire.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment is one of the world's premier location-based entertainment platforms. With over 360 locations across North America, Lucky Strike Entertainment provides experiential offerings in bowling, amusements, water parks, and family entertainment centers. The Company also owns the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Lucky Strike Entertainment, please visit IR.LuckyStrikeEnt.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucky Strike Entertainment