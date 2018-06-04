Castle Ridge Asset Management tasks Former JP Morgan Managing Director, Edwin Li, to Expand Artificial Intelligence Fund

The announcement comes as Castle Ridge gains momentum with institutional investors who seek cutting-edge strategies that can learn and adapt to changing markets conditions. Castle Ridge's artificial intelligence system, named W.A.L.L.A.C.E., is self-evolving and highly effective detecting complex patterns in global market data. For instance, W.A.L.L.A.C.E. successfully anticipated over 40 public company acquisitions over a 48-month period and avoided major market declines.

Adrian de Valois-Franklin, Castle Ridge CEO, said, "We are pleased to welcome Edwin, who brings extensive investment expertise across numerous asset classes in the public markets. The addition of US-based experience adds a strong complement to our existing team in Toronto, Canada and strengthens our international investment capability for global clients."

Edwin brings over a decade of experience to his role, most recently as Head of Corporate Equity Derivatives and Cash Trading at JP Morgan in New York, where he was responsible for the firm's business activity in advising, structuring and executing corporate buyback and strategic equity transactions. He was previously the head trader on the Equity Structured Trading business where he advised a global network of high-net-worth, family office and institutional clients. Edwin holds an H.B.A. with Distinction from the Richard Ivey School of Business and was one of the youngest Managing Directors promoted at JP Morgan during his tenure.

About Castle Ridge Asset Management

Castle Ridge Asset Management offers hedge fund investment strategies powered by its proprietary Artificial Intelligence system, named W.A.L.L.A.C.E. The W.A.L.L.A.C.E. AI platform continuously learns and evolves by analyzing vast quantities of financial market data. Through major breakthroughs in Machine Learning and self-evolving Genetic Algorithms, W.A.L.L.A.C.E. uncovers unique market patterns that go far deeper than typical quantitative or systematic strategies. One of W.A.L.L.A.C.E.'s most powerful features is its ability to anticipate positive events, like acquisitions, or negative events, like market pull-backs. Unlike traditional or static investment strategies that often fail when market conditions change, W.A.L.L.A.C.E. adapts and thrives. Castle Ridge avoids the pitfalls of human bias and ego to deliver Alpha under ever changing market conditions.

