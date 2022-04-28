Castle Shannon Becomes First Police Department in Pennsylvania to Adopt Body Camera Analytics

Law enforcement continues to struggle to keep up with the overwhelming volume of data generated by police body-worn cameras with less than 0.1% of footage ever being reviewed by humans. Truleo's body camera analytics platform converts 100% of this data into searchable "Baseball Card Stats for Cops", which includes productivity and customer service metrics. Truleo leverages natural language processing (NLP) to automatically detect and classify events as well as analyze the language the officer uses. Truleo's metrics enable command staff to identify both high levels of professionalism as well as risky officer interactions. Truleo's quality assurance technology originated on Wall Street and is now being used by police departments across the U.S. to gain unprecedented insights into everyday police-civilian interactions.

"The overwhelming majority of police interactions are positive, and we help departments highlight good policing for recruiting and retention purposes," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of Truleo. "We also help command staff detect risky officer behavior so they can be aware and take corrective actions. I have a great deal of respect for Chief Truver, who is an early adopter committed to leveraging A.I. technology to further optimize the Castle Shannon Police Department."

"Truleo is a game changer. I am excited to be the first department in Pennsylvania to use Truleo," said Ken Truver, Chief of Police for Castle Shannon PD. "We will leverage Truleo's automated review capabilities to gain workflow efficiencies and maximize officer productivity. In addition, the customer service metrics reporting will enable me to ensure we maintain the absolute highest levels of professionalism for our community."

About Truleo

Truleo is an automated review and analysis platform for police body camera data that dramatically reduces the time it takes to review footage by automatically labeling and bookmarking events in the videos. Truleo also generates customer service and productivity metrics which enables agencies to promote best practices, train new officers and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co.

