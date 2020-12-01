Castleford Capital and US Orthopedic Alliance Form USOA Strategic Capital

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleford Capital ("Castleford"), a New York City-based private equity firm, announced today a strategic partnership with US Orthopedic Alliance ("USOA"), a highly-regarded orthopedic management services provider based in Lake Forest, California. Castleford and USOA have formed USOA Strategic Capital to support USOA's growth and pursue partnerships with leading orthopedic providers.

USOA provides management services to a network of over 100 orthopedic surgeons, 12 ambulatory surgery centers and one specialty hospital. Physician members benefit from USOA's best-in-class resources for practices including revenue cycle management, contracting, risk management, and value-based care services including infrastructure, technology, and data analytics.

"Combining the extensive industry expertise of USOA with the financial resources of Castleford into USOA Strategic Capital creates a compelling platform for orthopedic practitioners considering an investment to expand their practice, upgrade a surgery center, or merge with other practices," said Jeffrey Marlough, Managing Director at Castleford. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Rick, John and the USOA team in building an exceptional orthopedic services and investment platform."

"USOA has rapidly grown by providing orthopedic practices with specialty specific services to manage and grow their practice while enhancing the patient experience," said Rick Salas, CEO of USOA. "Our network has been asking about USOA's ability to invest in their future. USOA Strategic Capital is a ideal fit for our network to support and fund their growth."

"Castleford is the perfect partner with an experienced investment team. Together we are committed to supporting physicians to build industry leading practices," said John Kang, Chief Strategy Officer at USOA.

About US Orthopedic Alliance

With deep expertise in health information technology and practice management, USOA is a management services organization that provides its network of physicians, group practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty surgery hospitals with a full suite of services that enable growth and achieve operational efficiencies. For more information on USOA, please visit www.usorthopedicalliance.com.

About Castleford Capital

Castleford is a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services and pharma services companies. Castleford and its operating team back entrepreneurs and management teams of middle market companies and partner with them to execute on a focused organic and acquisition growth strategy to build exceptional companies. For more information on Castleford, please visit www.castlefordcapital.com.

Contact

Castleford Capital

[email protected]

US Orthopedic Alliance

(949) 264-4225

[email protected]

SOURCE Castleford Capital

Related Links

http://www.castlefordcapital.com/

