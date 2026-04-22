Castlelake Acquires Majority Stake in U.S. Residential Lending Platforms Eastview and Lendmarq

Investment Expands Castlelake's Asset-Based Credit Origination Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P., ("Castlelake") a global alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based private credit, today announced it has acquired a majority ownership stake in Resfin Partners, which owns and operates Eastview, a U.S. mortgage correspondent business and Lendmarq, an established lender to the U.S. residential investment community ("the Platforms"). The transaction expands Castlelake's in-house investment origination capabilities by strengthening access to residential loan financing opportunities for its funds and vehicles.

Over a multi-year relationship with the Platforms, Castlelake acquired more than 4,000 senior structured loans exceeding $2 billion of funded volume. The loans have included residential transition loans (RTLs), single-family-residential (SFR)/debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans, ground-up construction loans, and multifamily bridge loans.

Castlelake's investment management strategy includes pursuing long-term ownership stakes in what it believes to be high-quality sourcing platforms to support access to investment opportunities. The strategy is also intended to enhance risk control and support disciplined capital deployment. Castlelake also holds ownership stakes in four other sourcing platforms across specialty finance and aviation finance.

As a majority shareholder, Castlelake expects to support the Platforms' continued growth and expansion of its residential lending capabilities.

"This investment strengthens our residential mortgage finance platform and deepens a relationship with Eastview and Lendmarq that is built on a strict, shared focus on asset quality and value," said Lucas Jackson, Head of North American Residential Mortgage Finance at Castlelake. "We look forward to partnering with Eastview and Lendmarq's leadership teams to support disciplined growth, expand origination capabilities, and continue serving borrowers and investors across the residential real estate market."

Castlelake is an experienced investor in the global residential real estate sector, having both acquired assets and provided asset-based private credit solutions since 2005.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $36 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base and is a strategic partner of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., a leading global alternative investment manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management. The Castlelake team comprises approximately 250 experienced professionals, including 90 investment professionals, across eight offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.

About Eastview

Eastview is a leading correspondent lending platform providing liquidity to the nation's private real estate lenders. Eastview acquires loans and delivers white-label funding solutions, with a core focus on Residential Transition Loans, Ground-up Construction Loans, and DSCR Loans. The firm is supported by a dedicated team of experienced credit managers, capital markets professionals, transaction managers and underwriters committed to disciplined execution and high-quality service. For more information, please visit https://eastviewinv.com/.

About Lendmarq

Lendmarq is a private real estate lending platform providing fast, reliable, and scalable financing solutions to residential real estate investors. Founded in 2017 by Jordan Suppan and Larbi Benslimane, Lendmarq became a portfolio company of Miami-based alternative investment firm Leste Group in 2020. Lendmarq focuses on funding acquisitions, renovations, ground-up construction, and rental property strategies across high-demand U.S. markets. Lendmarq offers a comprehensive suite of loan products, including fix-and-flip, bridge, construction, and DSCR financing, supported by a strong capital base, disciplined underwriting, and a commitment to consistent execution and high-quality service for its clients. For more information, please visit https://lendmarq.com/.

Castlelake Media Relations

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Prosek Partners for Castlelake

Josh Clarkson/Remy Marin

+1 212 279 3115

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SOURCE Castlelake