Castlelake Names European Specialty Finance Leader to Partnership Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit, today announced the appointment of Alexander Curcio to Partner. Curcio's appointment strengthens Castlelake's existing European leadership and underscores the Firm's focus on the investment opportunity in the region.

Since joining Castlelake in 2018, Curcio has played an important role in enhancing Castlelake's European asset-based investment activity and capabilities. With more than two decades of experience in the European specialty finance markets, Curcio has honed expertise in sourcing, structuring and managing investments in small and medium-sized enterprise finance, consumer credit, and residential mortgage finance.

"We believe there is an abundance of opportunity for private capital to provide financing solutions to asset owners and originators in the European asset-based markets and a significant cohort of institutions that are interested in funding the solutions," said Evan Carruthers, Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "As demand for private capital solutions and European investment exposure grows, we are excited to leverage Alexander's experience, relationships and asset expertise to scale our investment activity."

Rory O'Neill, Managing Partner and Executive Chair added, "Alexander embodies the values of integrity, collaboration and creativity that we believe contributes to high quality investment decision-making and leadership. We look forward to leveraging his perspective as a key leader in our firm and its plans to scale into the opportunity set in Europe."

Castlelake's European team spans three offices located in London, Dublin and Madrid, and is comprised of more than 70 professionals with diverse perspectives and skillsets, including in-market experience and relationships that Castlelake believes enable tailored capital solutions for asset owners and originators in Europe's distinct asset-based markets. Castlelake's partnership group includes established innovators in alternative investing and has an average of approximately 20 years of relevant investment experience.

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on asset-based investments in the private specialty finance, real assets and aviation markets. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $24 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The Castlelake team comprises more than 220 experienced professionals, including 80 investment professionals, across seven offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.castlelake.com.

