Castlelake Repays Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2021-1

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager with 20 years of experience investing in asset-based private markets, ("Castlelake"), today announced the full repayment of Castlelake Aircraft Securitization Trust 2021-1 ("CLAS 2021-1"), an aircraft-backed securitization ("ABS") originally issued by Castlelake in 2021.

CLAS 2021-1 was comprised of $595 million of asset-backed debt and a diversified portfolio of 26 commercial passenger aircraft and one freighter on operating leases with 11 different lessees in 10 different countries. Castlelake completed the repayment approximately two years ahead of schedule using cash flow from leases and proceeds from the sale of assets. It represents the first full repayment of any operating lease aircraft ABS to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through our focused asset management and remarketing strategies, we are pleased to announce the successful full repayment of the Castlelake Aircraft Securitization Trust 2021-1," said Joe McConnell, Partner and Deputy Co-Chief Investment Officer at Castlelake. "This accomplishment underscores the strength of Castlelake's active investment management and our commitment to delivering results for our stakeholders."

This is the seventh aircraft ABS that Castlelake has fully repaid or refinanced. Previously, Castlelake repaid or refinanced Castlelake Aircraft Securitization Trust 2014-1; Castlelake Aircraft Securitization Trust 2014-1R; Castlelake Aircraft Securitization Trust 2015-1; Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2015-1R, Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2016-1, and Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2017-1.

"With this achievement, we're once again demonstrating the strength of our servicing platform and the principles that define how we operate as an ABS issuer," said Armin Rothauser, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Castlelake. "By consistently achieving full repayments ahead of or on schedule and maintaining strong servicing capabilities, we believe Castlelake reinforces investor confidence in the ABS sector."

Castlelake has utilized the public ABS market to finance pools of aircraft assets since 2014. In 2025, Castlelake issued three aircraft ABS: CLAS 2025-3, a $758.56 million financing for a portfolio of 29 aircraft; CLAS 2025-2, a $719.6 million financing for a portfolio of 26 aircraft; and CLAS 2025-1, a $819.75 million financing for a portfolio of 36 aircraft.

Castlelake is a strategic partner and capital provider to aviation asset owners and lessees, offering creative, flexible solutions including on and off-balance sheet finance, aircraft leasing and secured lending. Its integrated global aviation team employs experience managing aviation assets through cycles, a hands-on approach to risk and portfolio management, and leverages proprietary data and established relationships to inform underwriting and enable proactive fleet management.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager specializing in asset-based private credit. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $33 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base and is a strategic partner of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., a leading global alternative investment manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management. The Castlelake team comprises approximately 250 experienced professionals, including 90 investment professionals, across eight offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.castlelake.com.

