CastleOak Securities Selected as a Discount Note Dealer By Inter-American Development Bank

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CastleOak Securities, L.P., a leading New York-based boutique investment banking firm, today announced it was selected by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to join its Discount Note dealer group. CastleOak is the only boutique dealer in this group of six investment banks. IDB is the largest multilateral development institution focused on improving lives in Latin America and the Caribbean by supporting efforts to reduce poverty and inequality in a sustainable, climate friendly way.

"Joining IDB's Discount Note dealer group is a significant milestone in CastleOak's continued expansion into the supranational debt market," said David R. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of CastleOak Securities. "We are proud to be a part of IDB's program and are pleased to expand our strategic partnership in order to offer our clients direct access to their discount window."

CastleOak is the #1 ranked minority-owned underwriter of supranational debt, and has maintained that rank since 2011, when it first started assisting multilateral development banks with outreach to U.S. institutional investors. Laura Fan, IDB's Head of Funding, said, "We are delighted to have CastleOak joining our Discount Note Dealer Group. This new partnership is complementary to our investor diversification strategy and will allow us to leverage their expertise and strong distribution network."

Itai Benosh, Managing Director, Agency & Supranational Capital Markets at CastleOak, said, "We have been working closely with the World Bank and IFC on broadening the distribution of their securities in the U.S. institutional market and we are excited to extend our underwriting and distribution platform to IDB's discount note program."

About CastleOak Securities

CastleOak Securities, L.P. is a boutique investment bank focused on the capital markets and serving a broad array of corporate, governmental and institutional investor clients. Headquartered in New York City, and with five regional offices, CastleOak specializes in financial advisory, equities, fixed income sales and trading, and capital markets. For more information, visit www.castleoaklp.com.

About Inter-American Development Bank

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is a leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public and private sector clients throughout the region. The IDB is the leading source of multilateral financing for Latin America and the Caribbean. Information on bonds or investors are available on the IDB website: https://www.iadb.org/en/investors/investors

