Castleton Commodities International LLC Acquires Linden VFT

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today that one of its subsidiaries has acquired Linden Variable Frequency Transformer (Linden VFT), a 315 MW transmission facility in Linden, NJ, from GE Vernova Inc.

Linden VFT provides bi-directional instantaneous electricity transfer capability between PJM and NYISO- Zone J and is classified as a capacity resource in New York City.

"We are excited to expand our U.S. power portfolio into transmission," said Arvind Rajpal, Managing Director in CCI's Principal Investments team. "Linden VFT's role is critical in supporting cross-ISO reliability in PJM and NYISO, particularly as electric grids face mounting reliability pressures due to accelerating demand and insufficient supply."

Arie Pilo, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of CCI's Principal Investments, added, "This strategic acquisition allows us to utilize our unique expertise and resources in electricity markets. As global energy markets electrify, more of the physical flows of energy will take place within and across electricity grids."

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal adviser to CCI in the transaction. Financial details were not disclosed.

