Castleton Commodities International LLC Completes Acquisition of NorTex Midstream Partners LLC

NorTex owns and operates 36 Bcf of working gas capacity in two depleted reservoir storage facilities that serve the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with 850 MMcf/day of maximum deliverability. Additionally, NorTex owns and operates the associated Tolar Hub, a significant North Texas trading hub listed on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) electronic trading platform.

About Castleton Commodities International LLC

CCI is a global commodity merchant with an integrated set of operations consisting of the marketing and merchandising of commodities and the ownership, operations and development of commodities-related upstream and infrastructure assets. CCI markets a broad range of physical commodities including electric power, natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, crude oil, fuel oil, freight, base metals, and petrochemicals. CCI is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with offices in Calgary, Canada; Geneva, Switzerland; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Shanghai, China; Singapore; and Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Alinda

Alinda Capital Partners is one of the world's largest and most experienced infrastructure investment firms. Alinda is a long-term investor in infrastructure assets that provide essential services to communities. Alinda's infrastructure businesses serve over 100 million customers annually in more than 550 cities globally, and are run by a workforce of over 80,000 people. To learn more visit https://www.alinda.com/

