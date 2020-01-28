Castlight Complete Delivers Significant Customer Value With Proven Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today shared user and customer metrics that demonstrate the value delivered by its health navigation offering, Castlight Complete. Launched in September 2018, Complete engages an employer's entire population, guiding employees to better health decisions, providing them with access to best-of-breed expertise through innovative solutions, and helping them improve their health and achieve their wellbeing goals. Castlight Complete transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one that results in cost savings, improved health outcomes, and a positive employee experience.

"ArcBest's mission is to connect and positively impact the world through solving logistics challenges, so we appreciate Castlight Complete's unique ability to help our distributed team successfully navigate the fragmented, complex, and expensive US healthcare supply chain," said Rich Krutsch, vice president, People Services at ArcBest. "Our people drive our business, and Castlight Complete empowers our team to be as healthy as they can be by taking full advantage of our wellbeing and healthcare benefits."

"Navigating the healthcare system is extremely difficult, with employees often receiving inappropriate or poor care, spending too much, or foregoing care altogether. After a decade at the forefront of digital health, Castlight has learned what it takes to simplify navigation," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "Through a personalized, comprehensive, and consumer-grade experience, Complete allows employees to comfortably and confidently make the best healthcare decisions for themselves and their family members. We are thrilled that in its first year, Complete has created value for both our customers and their employees with clear results across engagement, health outcomes, and medical cost savings."

Castlight and its customers aligned on a framework to measure the value of navigation: put simply, the platform must engage and delight employees, drive behavior change, and, ultimately, produce financial return. There has been an absence of a clear standard to measure the value of navigation platforms, so Castlight, in partnership with customers, established defined metrics that demonstrate and validate the measurable impact of the platform through tangible results, with overall medical cost savings achieved in Castlight Complete's first year calculated using DxCG Intelligence by Cotiviti, Inc.

Engage and Delight

Through personalized care recommendations that are tailored to an employee's needs, innovative solutions that help employees meet their wellbeing goals, and a simple experience, Castlight Complete drives sustained employee engagement.

Drive Behavior Change

Complete guides engaged employees to make better health decisions. This includes guiding them to appropriate care, whether that be closing a gap in care or avoiding unnecessary care. Complete connects employees with high-quality, low-cost, and convenient care options. Additionally, Complete leverages its personalization engine and platform integration capabilities to enable seamless discovery of and connection to programs and resources available through their employer's benefits.

Appropriate care: 38 percent of registered Castlight users had a preventive office visit over the year compared with only 25 percent of non-users.

38 percent of registered Castlight users had a preventive office visit over the year compared with only 25 percent of non-users.

High-value provider: Employees using Complete received care in an emergency room 25 percent less often than non-users after being directed to more appropriate care options. Through Castlight's proprietary quality scoring, we match employees with high-quality providers, resulting in 15 percent fewer inpatient days per year. Additionally, Castlight has reduced medical spending, including approximately 12 percent reduction in labs and imaging costs for those who search for care within the Castlight app.

Employees using Complete received care in an emergency room 25 percent less often than non-users after being directed to more appropriate care options. Through Castlight's proprietary quality scoring, we match employees with high-quality providers, resulting in 15 percent fewer inpatient days per year. Additionally, Castlight has reduced medical spending, including approximately 12 percent reduction in labs and imaging costs for those who search for care within the Castlight app.

Program utilization: Complete achieved 1.4 to 2.4 times higher engagement in employer-offered health and wellness solutions that are integrated into the Complete platform.

Produce Financial Return

The behavior change above results in a clear financial return to Complete customers.

Medical cost savings: Complete customers in 2019 typically achieved 1.4 percent medical cost savings. For an employer with 20,000 employees, this equates to over $2 million in medical cost savings.

The announcement of Complete's first year results continues several months of positive momentum in product innovation at Castlight. In October, the company announced its new Castlight Care Guides offering, a unique concierge service that combines the best of Castlight's personalized health navigation technology with a clinician-led, high-touch service to help users understand their next best action. Additionally in 2019, Castlight doubled its targeting capability for its personalization engine, enabling Castlight to provide more relevant, more timely recommendations to its 20 million users based on an individual's unique care needs, goals, and social factors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook .

Safe Harbor Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding medical cost savings for companies or individuals, return on investment in implementation, user engagement, individual results, individual health outcomes, and individual achievement of health and well-being goals. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including the risks set forth in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Castlight Media Contact:

Courtney Lamie

press@castlighthealth.com

276-492-4248

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.castlighthealth.com/

