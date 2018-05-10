Castlight Health Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $36.5 million , representing an increase of 32%

, representing an increase of 32% GAAP gross margin of 59.0%, compared to 70.9%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.0% compared to 73.7%

GAAP operating loss of $14.6 million for both quarters

for both quarters Non-GAAP operating loss of $7.7 million , compared to a loss of $5.3 million

, compared to a loss of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.11 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.14

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash used in operations of $19.0 million , compared to $10.9 million

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $74.6 million as of March 31, 2018.

The financial performance of Jiff, Inc., which Castlight acquired on April 3, 2017, is not included in the metrics for first quarter ended March 31, 2017. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Castlight adopted the new accounting standard ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018, and used the full retrospective method of adoption. As such, all historical financial information has been adjusted to reflect the impact of adoption of ASC 606. For more information, please refer to a supplemental presentation available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com.

Business Outlook

The Company is reiterating its previously-issued 2018 outlook. For the full year 2018, the Company expects:

GAAP revenue in the range of $150 million to $155 million

to Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $15 million to $20 million

to Non-GAAP net loss per share of approximately $0.11 to $0.15 based on approximately 137 million to 138 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 and the replay will be available for one week at (855) 859-2056. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 5669898.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals - based on their unique profile - to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP other income, net and non-GAAP net loss exclude stock-based compensation, litigation settlement, amortization of intangibles, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, loss on sublease, gain on sale of investment in related party, expense related to expiration of SAP warrant, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liability, and charges related to the acquisition of Jiff and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2018 to comparable GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP operating loss. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor For Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2018 full year projections, our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2018 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)



As of

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017





(as adjusted)(1) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,174



$ 61,319

Marketable securities 26,433



32,025

Accounts receivable and other, net 33,129



21,933

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,632



3,991

Total current assets 111,368



119,268

Property and equipment, net 4,791



5,263

Restricted cash, non-current 1,325



1,325

Deferred commissions 25,830



27,512

Deferred professional service costs 12,318



12,480

Intangible assets, net 19,111



20,253

Goodwill 91,785



91,785

Other assets 2,150



1,997

Total assets $ 268,678



$ 279,883

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,549



$ 3,907

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,473



13,178

Accrued compensation 7,551



13,941

Deferred revenue 30,050



25,985

Total current liabilities 55,623



57,011

Deferred revenue, non-current 3,575



4,457

Debt, non-current 4,648



4,958

Other liabilities, non-current 2,594



1,900

Total liabilities 66,440



68,326

Stockholders' equity 202,238



211,557

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 268,678



$ 279,883















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017





(as adjusted)(1) Revenue:





Subscription $ 32,989



$ 25,897

Professional services and other 3,490



1,806

Total revenue, net 36,479



27,703

Cost of revenue:





Cost of subscription(2) 9,174



4,246

Cost of professional services and other(2) 5,769



3,809

Total cost of revenue 14,943



8,055

Gross profit 21,536



19,648

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing(2) 13,912



14,145

Research and development(2) 15,371



11,071

General and administrative(2) 6,825



8,998

Total operating expenses 36,108



34,214

Operating loss (14,572)



(14,566)

Other income, net 128



192

Net loss $ (14,444)



$ (14,374)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11)



$ (0.14)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 134,994



104,935















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018.



(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017





(as adjusted) Cost of revenue:





Cost of subscription $ 242



$ 127

Cost of professional services and other 301



246

Sales and marketing 1,138



2,154

Research and development 1,654



1,790

General and administrative 1,257



1,295



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017





(as adjusted)(1) Operating activities:





Net loss $ (14,444)



$ (14,374)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,860



698

Stock-based compensation 4,592



5,612

Amortization of deferred commissions 2,853



1,933

Amortization of deferred professional service costs 946



887

Loss on sublease 916



—

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities (131)



64

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and others, net (11,196)



(1,691)

Deferred commissions (1,171)



(557)

Deferred professional service costs (742)



(852)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 206



(1,183)

Accounts payable 1,783



177

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,627)



(4,755)

Deferred revenue 3,183



3,129

Net cash used in operating activities (18,972)



(10,912)

Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (388)



(166)

Purchase of marketable securities (10,025)



(16,007)

Maturities of marketable securities 15,750



34,799

Net cash provided by investing activities 5,337



18,626

Financing activities:





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 490



374

Payments of issuance costs related to equity —



(612)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 490



(238)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,145)



7,476

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 62,644



49,866

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 49,499



$ 57,342









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,174



$ 56,198

Restricted cash 1,325



1,144

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 49,499



$ 57,342















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018, and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash (ASC 230), which we adopted in the fourth quarter of 2017.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31, 2017



(as adjusted)(1)

(as adjusted)(1) Gross profit:









GAAP gross profit subscription $ 23,815



$ 25,376



$ 21,651

Stock-based compensation 242



250



127

Amortization of internal-use software 219



236



244

Amortization of intangibles 678



751



—

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 24,954



$ 26,613



$ 22,022

GAAP gross margin subscription 72.2 %

75.3 %

83.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 75.6 %

78.9 %

85.0 %











GAAP gross loss professional services $ (2,279)



$ (1,532)



$ (2,003)

Stock-based compensation 301



228



246

Acquisition related costs —



—



147

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (1,978)



$ (1,304)



$ (1,610)

GAAP gross margin professional services (65.3)%



(44.0)%



(111)%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services (56.7)%



(37.4)%



(89.1)%













GAAP gross profit $ 21,536



$ 23,844



$ 19,648

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,440



1,465



764

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,976



$ 25,309



$ 20,412

GAAP gross margin 59.0 %

64.1 %

70.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.0 %

68.0 %

73.7 %











Operating expense:









GAAP sales and marketing $ 13,912



$ 14,149



$ 14,145

Stock-based compensation (1,138)



(1,960)



(2,154)

Amortization of intangibles (448)



(448)



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



(405)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 12,326



$ 11,741



$ 11,586













GAAP research and development $ 15,371



$ 14,428



$ 11,071

Stock-based compensation (1,654)



(1,740)



(1,790)

Loss on sublease (916)



—



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



(267)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,801



$ 12,688



$ 9,014













GAAP general and administrative $ 6,825



$ 2,754



$ 8,998

Stock-based compensation (1,257)



(1,368)



(1,295)

Litigation settlement —



—



(250)

Amortization of intangibles (17)



(17)



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability —



3,959



—

Acquisition related costs —



(58)



(2,340)

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,551



$ 5,270



$ 5,113













GAAP operating expense $ 36,108



$ 31,331



$ 34,214

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (5,430)



(1,632)



(8,501)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 30,678



$ 29,699



$ 25,713













Operating loss:









GAAP operating loss $ (14,572)



$ (7,487)



$ (14,566)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 6,870



3,097



9,265

Non-GAAP operating loss $ (7,702)



$ (4,390)



$ (5,301)













Other income, net:









GAAP other income, net $ 128



$ 330



$ 192

Gain on sale of investment in related party —



(1,375)



—

Expense related to expiration of SAP warrant —



1,132



—

Non-GAAP other income, net $ 128



$ 87



$ 192













Net loss and net loss per share:









GAAP net loss $ (14,444)



$ (7,157)



$ (14,374)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 6,870



2,854



9,265

Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—

Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,574)



$ (4,303)



$ (5,109)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.14)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.05)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation 134,994



134,018



104,935















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018.

