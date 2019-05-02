Castlight Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Castlight Health, Inc.

May 02, 2019, 16:20 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"The first quarter was a solid start to the year with new business from our platform products, a record number of new customer launches, and financial results that were in-line with our full year outlook," said John Doyle, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We are pleased to see our health navigation solutions delivering clear value while resonating with our buyers and delighting our users."

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes:

  • GAAP total revenue of $35.5 million, representing a decrease of 3%
  • GAAP gross margin of 60.2%, compared to 59.0%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.3%, compared to 63.0%
  • GAAP operating loss of $10.9 million, compared to a loss of $14.6 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.3 million, compared to $7.7 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.07, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.11
  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06
  • Cash used in operations of $12.1 million, compared to $19.0 million

Total cash and cash equivalents was $66.3 million as of March 31, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook
The Company is reiterating its previously-issued 2019 outlook. For the full year 2019, the Company expects:

  • GAAP revenue in the range of $153 million to $158 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 million to $5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.00 to $0.03 based on approximately 145 million to 146 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call
Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367.  The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 6488997.

About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals - based on their unique profile - to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating income and net income per share guidance for the full year 2019 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2019 full year projections, success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2019 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



As of

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

66,338

$

66,005

Marketable securities



11,327

Accounts receivable and other, net

34,699

26,816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,351

3,680

Total current assets

105,388

107,828

Property and equipment, net

3,754

3,963

Restricted cash, non-current

1,325

1,325

Deferred commissions

19,067

20,142

Deferred professional service costs

9,672

10,133

Intangible assets, net

15,333

16,209

Goodwill

91,785

91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

15,989


Other assets

2,209

2,129

Total assets

$

264,522

$

253,514

Liabilities and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

8,760

$

9,556

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

13,025

15,454

Accrued compensation

5,005

5,975

Deferred revenue

23,774

20,193

Operating lease liabilities

5,928


Total current liabilities

56,492

51,178

Deferred revenue, non-current

944

1,030

Debt, non-current

2,789

3,254

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

13,428


Other liabilities, non-current

1,040

3,381

Total liabilities

74,693

58,843

Stockholders' equity

189,829

194,671

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

264,522

$

253,514

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

Revenue:


Subscription

$

33,806

$

32,989

Professional services and other

1,684

3,490

Total revenue, net

35,490

36,479

Cost of revenue:


Cost of subscription(1)

8,166

9,174

Cost of professional services and other(1)

5,944

5,769

Total cost of revenue

14,110

14,943

Gross profit

21,380

21,536

Operating expenses:


Sales and marketing(1)

9,215

13,912

Research and development(1)

15,725

15,371

General and administrative(1)

7,293

6,825

Total operating expenses

32,233

36,108

Operating loss

(10,853)

(14,572)

Other income, net

314

128

Net loss

$

(10,539)

$

(14,444)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.07)

$

(0.11)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

143,000

134,994






(1)  Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

Cost of revenue:


Cost of subscription

$

219

$

242

Cost of professional services and other

265

301

Sales and marketing

627

1,138

Research and development

1,704

1,654

General and administrative

1,162

1,257

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

Operating activities:


Net loss

$

(10,539)

$

(14,444)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

1,344

1,860

Stock-based compensation

3,977

4,592

Amortization of deferred commissions

2,491

2,853

Amortization of deferred professional service costs

969

946

Non-cash operating lease expense

1,282


Lease exit and related charges



916

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities

(126)

(131)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable and other, net

(7,883)

(11,196)

Deferred commissions

(1,416)

(1,171)

Deferred professional service costs

(469)

(742)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(751)

206

Accounts payable

(849)

1,783

Operating lease liabilities

(1,382)


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,304)

(1,237)

Deferred revenue

3,495

3,183

Accrued compensation

(970)

(6,390)

Net cash used in operating activities

(12,131)

(18,972)

Investing activities:


Purchase of property and equipment

(204)

(388)

Purchase of marketable securities



(10,025)

Maturities of marketable securities

11,453

15,750

Net cash provided by investing activities

11,249

5,337

Financing activities:


Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,680

490

Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)


Net cash provided by financing activities

1,215

490




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

333

(13,145)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

67,330

62,644

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

67,663

$

49,499




Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

66,338

$

48,174

Restricted cash

1,325

1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

67,663

$

49,499

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

Gross profit:




GAAP gross profit subscription

$

25,640

$

31,589

$

23,815

Stock-based compensation

219

222

242

Amortization of internal-use software



120

219

Amortization of intangibles

587

678

678

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

26,446

$

32,609

$

24,954

GAAP gross margin subscription

75.8

%

80.2

%

72.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

78.2

%

82.7

%

75.6

%






GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(4,260)

$

(4,210)

$

(2,279)

Stock-based compensation

265

239

301

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(3,995)

$

(3,971)

$

(1,978)

GAAP gross margin professional services

(253.0)

%

(156.4)

%

(65.3)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services

(237.2)

%

(147.5)

%

(56.7)

%






GAAP gross profit

$

21,380

$

27,379

$

21,536

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

1,071

1,259

1,440

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

22,451

$

28,638

$

22,976

GAAP gross margin

60.2

%

65.0

%

59.0

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

63.3

%

68.0

%

63.0

%






Operating expense:




GAAP sales and marketing

$

9,215

$

10,419

$

13,912

Stock-based compensation

(627)

(615)

(1,138)

Amortization of intangibles

(272)

(273)

(448)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

8,316

$

9,531

$

12,326






GAAP research and development

$

15,725

$

14,531

$

15,371

Stock-based compensation

(1,704)

(1,854)

(1,654)

Certain legal expenses

(191)




Lease exit and related charges



(167)

(916)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

13,830

$

12,510

$

12,801






GAAP general and administrative

$

7,293

$

6,220

$

6,825

Stock-based compensation

(1,162)

(1,193)

(1,257)

Amortization of intangibles

(17)

(17)

(17)

Certain legal expenses

(533)




Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

5,581

$

5,010

$

5,551






GAAP operating expense

$

32,233

$

31,170

$

36,108

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(4,506)

(4,119)

(5,430)

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

27,727

$

27,051

$

30,678






Operating loss:




GAAP operating loss

$

(10,853)

$

(3,791)

$

(14,572)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

5,577

5,378

6,870

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

$

(5,276)

$

1,587

$

(7,702)






Net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share:




GAAP net loss

$

(10,539)

$

(4,039)

$

(14,444)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

5,577

5,378

6,870

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

$

(4,962)

$

1,339

$

(7,574)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.07)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.11)

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.03)

$

0.01

$

(0.06)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation

143,000

140,508

134,994

Castlight Media Contact:
Courtney Lamie
press@castlighthealth.com
276-492-4248

Castlight Investor Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
ir@castlighthealth.com
415-829-1680

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.castlighthealth.com

Also from this source

Castlight Health to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results...

Report Finds Employers Recognize Untapped Potential of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Castlight Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Castlight Health, Inc.

May 02, 2019, 16:20 ET