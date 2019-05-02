Castlight Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"The first quarter was a solid start to the year with new business from our platform products, a record number of new customer launches, and financial results that were in-line with our full year outlook," said John Doyle, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We are pleased to see our health navigation solutions delivering clear value while resonating with our buyers and delighting our users."

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $35.5 million , representing a decrease of 3%

, representing a decrease of 3% GAAP gross margin of 60.2%, compared to 59.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 63.3%, compared to 63.0%

GAAP operating loss of $10.9 million , compared to a loss of $14.6 million

, compared to a loss of Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.3 million , compared to $7.7 million

, compared to GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.07 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.11

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash used in operations of $12.1 million , compared to $19.0 million

Total cash and cash equivalents was $66.3 million as of March 31, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

The Company is reiterating its previously-issued 2019 outlook. For the full year 2019, the Company expects:

GAAP revenue in the range of $153 million to $158 million

to Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 million to $5 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.00 to $0.03 based on approximately 145 million to 146 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 6488997.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals - based on their unique profile - to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating income and net income per share guidance for the full year 2019 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2019 full year projections, success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2019 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)





As of

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,338



$ 66,005

Marketable securities —



11,327

Accounts receivable and other, net 34,699



26,816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,351



3,680

Total current assets 105,388



107,828

Property and equipment, net 3,754



3,963

Restricted cash, non-current 1,325



1,325

Deferred commissions 19,067



20,142

Deferred professional service costs 9,672



10,133

Intangible assets, net 15,333



16,209

Goodwill 91,785



91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,989



—

Other assets 2,209



2,129

Total assets $ 264,522



$ 253,514

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,760



$ 9,556

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,025



15,454

Accrued compensation 5,005



5,975

Deferred revenue 23,774



20,193

Operating lease liabilities 5,928



—

Total current liabilities 56,492



51,178

Deferred revenue, non-current 944



1,030

Debt, non-current 2,789



3,254

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 13,428



—

Other liabilities, non-current 1,040



3,381

Total liabilities 74,693



58,843

Stockholders' equity 189,829



194,671

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 264,522



$ 253,514



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue:





Subscription $ 33,806



$ 32,989

Professional services and other 1,684



3,490

Total revenue, net 35,490



36,479

Cost of revenue:





Cost of subscription(1) 8,166



9,174

Cost of professional services and other(1) 5,944



5,769

Total cost of revenue 14,110



14,943

Gross profit 21,380



21,536

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing(1) 9,215



13,912

Research and development(1) 15,725



15,371

General and administrative(1) 7,293



6,825

Total operating expenses 32,233



36,108

Operating loss (10,853)



(14,572)

Other income, net 314



128

Net loss $ (10,539)



$ (14,444)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07)



$ (0.11)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 143,000



134,994













(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cost of revenue:





Cost of subscription $ 219



$ 242

Cost of professional services and other 265



301

Sales and marketing 627



1,138

Research and development 1,704



1,654

General and administrative 1,162



1,257



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (10,539)



$ (14,444)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,344



1,860

Stock-based compensation 3,977



4,592

Amortization of deferred commissions 2,491



2,853

Amortization of deferred professional service costs 969



946

Non-cash operating lease expense 1,282



—

Lease exit and related charges —



916

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities (126)



(131)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and other, net (7,883)



(11,196)

Deferred commissions (1,416)



(1,171)

Deferred professional service costs (469)



(742)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (751)



206

Accounts payable (849)



1,783

Operating lease liabilities (1,382)



—

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,304)



(1,237)

Deferred revenue 3,495



3,183

Accrued compensation (970)



(6,390)

Net cash used in operating activities (12,131)



(18,972)

Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (204)



(388)

Purchase of marketable securities —



(10,025)

Maturities of marketable securities 11,453



15,750

Net cash provided by investing activities 11,249



5,337

Financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,680



490

Principal payments on long-term debt (465)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,215



490









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 333



(13,145)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,330



62,644

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,663



$ 49,499









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,338



$ 48,174

Restricted cash 1,325



1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 67,663



$ 49,499



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Gross profit:









GAAP gross profit subscription $ 25,640



$ 31,589



$ 23,815

Stock-based compensation 219



222



242

Amortization of internal-use software —



120



219

Amortization of intangibles 587



678



678

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 26,446



$ 32,609



$ 24,954

GAAP gross margin subscription 75.8 %

80.2 %

72.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 78.2 %

82.7 %

75.6 %











GAAP gross loss professional services $ (4,260)



$ (4,210)



$ (2,279)

Stock-based compensation 265



239



301

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (3,995)



$ (3,971)



$ (1,978)

GAAP gross margin professional services (253.0) %

(156.4) %

(65.3) % Non-GAAP gross margin professional services (237.2) %

(147.5) %

(56.7) %











GAAP gross profit $ 21,380



$ 27,379



$ 21,536

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,071



1,259



1,440

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 22,451



$ 28,638



$ 22,976

GAAP gross margin 60.2 %

65.0 %

59.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 63.3 %

68.0 %

63.0 %











Operating expense:









GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,215



$ 10,419



$ 13,912

Stock-based compensation (627)



(615)



(1,138)

Amortization of intangibles (272)



(273)



(448)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 8,316



$ 9,531



$ 12,326













GAAP research and development $ 15,725



$ 14,531



$ 15,371

Stock-based compensation (1,704)



(1,854)



(1,654)

Certain legal expenses (191)



—



—

Lease exit and related charges —



(167)



(916)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,830



$ 12,510



$ 12,801













GAAP general and administrative $ 7,293



$ 6,220



$ 6,825

Stock-based compensation (1,162)



(1,193)



(1,257)

Amortization of intangibles (17)



(17)



(17)

Certain legal expenses (533)



—



—

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,581



$ 5,010



$ 5,551













GAAP operating expense $ 32,233



$ 31,170



$ 36,108

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (4,506)



(4,119)



(5,430)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 27,727



$ 27,051



$ 30,678













Operating loss:









GAAP operating loss $ (10,853)



$ (3,791)



$ (14,572)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,577



5,378



6,870

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (5,276)



$ 1,587



$ (7,702)













Net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share:









GAAP net loss $ (10,539)



$ (4,039)



$ (14,444)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,577



5,378



6,870

Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,962)



$ 1,339



$ (7,574)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.11)

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ 0.01



$ (0.06)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation 143,000



140,508



134,994



Castlight Media Contact:

Courtney Lamie

press@castlighthealth.com

276-492-4248

Castlight Investor Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

ir@castlighthealth.com

415-829-1680

