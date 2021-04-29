Castlight Health Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Company Demonstrates Sequential Increase in ARR and Increases 2021 Outlook

Castlight Health, Inc.

Apr 29, 2021, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We executed well in the first quarter and made meaningful progress against each of our three priorities for 2021 while delivering strong financial results, including sequential ARR growth and our fourth straight quarter of non-GAAP profitability," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We were pleased with our pipeline generation activity in the quarter, reported our lowest churn quarter since 2016, and expanded a key health plan partnership. We demonstrated our commitment and ability to innovate in the category of next generation navigation with the launch of our market-leading vaccine navigation solution. Finally, we expanded and extended our work with Boston Children's Hospital to support the nation's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort. Our progress in the first quarter allows us to increase our financial guidance for 2021."

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes:

  • Total revenue of $35.1 million, compared to $39.0 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 63.6%, compared to 62.9%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 66.8%, compared to 65.1%
  • GAAP operating loss of $3.1 million, compared to $56.6 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.2 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.38
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.01
  • Cash provided by operations of $7.6 million, compared to cash used in operations of $14.4 million

Total cash was $56.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company is increasing its outlook and now expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income between income of $1 million and a loss of $4 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share between income of $0.01 and a loss of $0.03, based on approximately 160 million to 161 million shares

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company now expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 2847469.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com.  Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2021 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding certain 2021 financial projections, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2021, when filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

Copyright 2021 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)


As of

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,501

$

49,242

Accounts receivable and other, net

25,035

31,740

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,772

3,800

Total current assets

88,308

84,782

Property and equipment, net

4,966

5,321

Restricted cash, non-current

1,144

1,144

Deferred commissions

8,190

9,556

Deferred professional service costs

4,205

4,462

Intangible assets, net

6,872

7,930

Goodwill

41,485

41,485

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,131

10,238

Other assets

1,838

1,855

Total assets

$

166,139

$

166,773

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

4,383

$

5,145

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,057

7,898

Accrued compensation

4,755

8,633

Deferred revenue

13,135

6,848

Operating lease liabilities

5,939

5,789

Total current liabilities

35,269

34,313

Deferred revenue, non-current

122

663

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,907

7,446

Other liabilities, non-current

480

485

Total liabilities

41,778

42,907

Stockholders' equity

124,361

123,866

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

166,139

$

166,773

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Revenue:


Subscription

$

32,110

$

38,383

Professional services and other

2,949

662

Total revenue, net

35,059

39,045

Cost of revenue:


Cost of subscription(1)

8,099

10,232

Cost of professional services and other(1)

4,657

4,241

Total cost of revenue

12,756

14,473

Gross profit

22,303

24,572

Operating expenses:


Sales and marketing(1)

6,913

10,472

Research and development(1)

12,113

13,822

General and administrative(1)

6,366

6,576

Goodwill impairment



50,300

Total operating expenses

25,392

81,170

Operating loss

(3,089)

(56,598)

Other income, net

93

263

Net loss

$

(2,996)

$

(56,335)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.38)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

156,781

148,872






(1)   Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Cost of revenue:


Cost of subscription

$

257

$

169

Cost of professional services and other

236

116

Sales and marketing

350

672

Research and development

1,069

1,163

General and administrative

1,195

1,066

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Operating activities:


Net loss

$

(2,996)

$

(56,335)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

1,623

1,535

Goodwill impairment



50,300

Stock-based compensation

3,107

3,186

Amortization of deferred commissions

1,340

2,383

Amortization of deferred professional service costs

580

925

Non-cash operating lease expense

1,107

1,400

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities



2

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable and other, net

6,705

(6,676)

Deferred commissions

26

(318)

Deferred professional service costs

(300)

(416)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,955)

(494)

Accounts payable

(759)

(7,462)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,389)

(1,516)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(382)

19

Deferred revenue

5,746

3,573

Accrued compensation

(3,878)

(4,465)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,575

(14,359)

Investing activities:


Purchase of property and equipment

(212)

(1,264)

Purchase of marketable securities



(1,989)

Maturities of marketable securities



12,400

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(212)

9,147

Financing activities:


Proceeds from exercise of stock options

128

155

Proceeds from ESPP offering

233

186

Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)

(465)

Net cash used in financing activities

(104)

(124)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

7,259

(5,336)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

50,386

44,342

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

57,645

$

39,006




Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,501

$

37,681

Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets



181

Restricted cash, non-current

1,144

1,144

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

57,645

$

39,006

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Gross profit:




GAAP gross profit subscription

$

24,011

$

26,487

$

28,151

Stock-based compensation

257

215

169

Amortization of internal-use software

79

80

26

Amortization of intangibles

530

530

530

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

24,877

$

27,312

$

28,876

GAAP gross margin subscription

74.8

%

77.0

%

73.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

77.5

%

79.4

%

75.2

%






GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(1,708)

$

(2,322)

$

(3,579)

Stock-based compensation

236

219

116

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(1,472)

$

(2,103)

$

(3,463)

GAAP gross margin professional services

(58)

%

(87)

%

(541)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services

(50)

%

(79)

%

(523)

%






GAAP gross profit

$

22,303

$

24,165

$

24,572

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

1,102

1,044

841

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

23,405

$

25,209

$

25,413

GAAP gross margin

63.6

%

65.2

%

62.9

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

66.8

%

68.0

%

65.1

%






Operating expense:




GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,913

$

7,713

$

10,472

Stock-based compensation

(350)

(326)

(672)

Amortization of intangibles

(528)

(528)

(528)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,035

$

6,859

$

9,272






GAAP research and development

$

12,113

$

11,418

$

13,822

Stock-based compensation

(1,069)

(1,041)

(1,163)

Certain legal expenses





191

Capitalization of internally developed software





21

Non-GAAP research and development

$

11,044

$

10,377

$

12,871






GAAP general and administrative

$

6,366

$

6,405

$

6,576

Stock-based compensation

(1,195)

(1,085)

(1,066)

Amortization of intangibles





(17)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

5,171

$

5,320

$

5,493






GAAP goodwill impairment

$



$



$

50,300

Goodwill impairment





(50,300)

Non-GAAP goodwill impairment

$



$



$








GAAP operating expense

$

25,392

$

25,536

$

81,170

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,142)

(2,980)

(53,534)

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

22,250

$

22,556

$

27,636






Operating loss:




GAAP operating loss

$

(3,089)

$

(1,371)

$

(56,598)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,244

4,024

54,375

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

1,155

$

2,653

$

(2,223)






Net loss and net loss per share:




GAAP net loss

$

(2,996)

$

(1,197)

$

(56,335)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,244

4,024

54,375

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

1,248

$

2,827

$

(1,960)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.38)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

(0.01)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation

156,781

154,739

148,872

Castlight Media Contact:
Caroline Kawashima
[email protected]  
415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:
[email protected]  
443-213-0500

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

http://www.castlighthealth.com

