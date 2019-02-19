Castlight Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"In 2018, we executed on the final chapter of our transformation into a health navigation platform through launching our Complete flagship product, proving out our channels strategy and generating cash flow from operations this quarter," said John Doyle, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "Our industrial strength products enable users to navigate healthcare with a deeply personalized and integrated experience and make Castlight the clear leader in digital health navigation."

Financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $42.1 million , representing an increase of 13%

, representing an increase of 13% GAAP subscription revenue of $39.4 million , representing an increase of 17%

, representing an increase of 17% GAAP gross margin of 65.0%, compared to 64.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 68.0% compared to 68.0%

GAAP operating loss of $3.8 million , compared to a loss of $7.5 million

, compared to a loss of Non-GAAP operating income of $1.6 million , compared to a loss of $4.4 million

, compared to a loss of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash provided by operations of $7.5 million , compared to $0.1 million used in operations

Financial performance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $156.4 million , representing an increase of 18%

, representing an increase of 18% GAAP gross margin of 61.5%, compared to 64.7%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 65.3% compared to 68.8%

GAAP operating loss of $39.9 million , compared to a loss of $57.7 million

, compared to a loss of Non-GAAP operating loss of $12.7 million , compared to a loss of $24.6 million

, compared to a loss of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.29 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.41

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.09 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.19

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash used in operations of $18.6 million , compared to $23.5 million used in operations

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $77.3 million as of December 31, 2018.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2019, the Company expects:

GAAP revenue in the range of $153 million to $158 million

to Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $0 million to $5 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.00 to $0.03 based on approximately 145 million to 146 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 7089010.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals - based on their unique profile - to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other (expense) income, net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other (expense) income, net and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, litigation settlement, amortization of intangibles, amortization of internal-use software, lease exit and related charges, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liability, restructuring charges and charges related to the acquisition of Jiff and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating income and net income per share guidance for the full year 2019 to comparable GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating income. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2019 full year projections, success of our strategy, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's Annual Report of Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2019 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)



As of

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017





(as adjusted)(1) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,005



$ 61,319

Marketable securities 11,327



32,025

Accounts receivable and other, net 26,816



21,933

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,680



3,991

Total current assets 107,828



119,268

Property and equipment, net 3,963



5,263

Restricted cash, non-current 1,325



1,325

Deferred commissions 20,142



27,512

Deferred professional service costs 10,133



12,480

Intangible assets, net 16,209



20,253

Goodwill 91,785



91,785

Other assets 2,129



1,997

Total assets $ 253,514



$ 279,883

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,556



$ 3,907

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,454



13,178

Accrued compensation 5,975



13,941

Deferred revenue 20,193



25,985

Total current liabilities 51,178



57,011

Deferred revenue, non-current 1,030



4,457

Debt, non-current 3,254



4,958

Other liabilities, non-current 3,381



1,900

Total liabilities 58,843



68,326

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Class A and Class B common stock 14



13

Additional paid-in capital 609,697



586,900

Accumulated other comprehensive loss —



(22)

Accumulated deficit (415,040)



(375,334)

Total stockholders' equity 194,671



211,557

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 253,514



$ 279,883















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017





(as adjusted)(1)





(as adjusted)(1) Revenue:













Subscription $ 39,408



$ 33,711



$ 143,901



$ 121,368

Professional services and other 2,692



3,482



12,503



10,652

Total revenue, net 42,100



37,193



156,404



132,020

Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription (2) 7,819



8,335



34,691



28,410

Cost of professional services and other (2) 6,902



5,014



25,498



18,242

Total cost of revenue 14,721



13,349



60,189



46,652

Gross profit 27,379



23,844



96,215



85,368

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing (2) 10,419



14,149



49,134



59,767

Research and development (2) 14,531



14,428



61,355



54,502

General and administrative (2) 6,220



2,754



25,620



28,825

Total operating expenses 31,170



31,331



136,109



143,094

Operating loss (3,791)



(7,487)



(39,894)



(57,726)

Other (expense) income, net (248)



330



188



618

Loss before income tax benefit (4,039)



(7,157)



(39,706)



(57,108)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



(5,206)

Net loss $ (4,039)



$ (7,157)



$ (39,706)



$ (51,902)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.41)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 140,508



134,018



137,686



125,534















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018. (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):











Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017





(as adjusted)(1)





(as adjusted)(1) Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription $ 222



$ 250



$ 1,017



$ 888

Cost of professional services and other 239



229



1,177



1,081

Sales and marketing 615



1,960



3,770



9,665

Research and development 1,854



1,740



7,214



7,415

General and administrative 1,193



1,368



4,954



4,954



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017





(as adjusted)(1)





(as adjusted)(1) Operating activities:













Net loss $ (4,039)



$ (7,157)



$ (39,706)



$ (51,902)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,587



2,041



6,858



6,613

Stock-based compensation 4,123



5,547



18,132



24,003

Amortization and impairment of deferred commissions 4,088



3,221



13,105



10,026

Amortization and impairment of professional services costs 1,917



1,256



5,268



4,225

Lease exit and related charges 564



—



2,634



—

Release of deferred tax valuation allowance due to business combination —



—



—



(5,206)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability —



(3,959)



—



(671)

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities (124)



(103)



(516)



(83)

Expense related to expiration of SAP warrant —



1,132



—



1,132

Gain on sale of investment in related party —



(1,375)



—



(1,375)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable and other, net 3,419



4,979



(4,883)



(2,799)

Deferred commissions (555)



(3,119)



(5,735)



(9,888)

Deferred professional services costs (625)



(1,311)



(2,735)



(4,181)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,297



2,038



178



1,645

Accounts payable 3,999



363



5,744



764

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,355)



1,770



290



3,493

Deferred revenue (6,904)



(7,193)



(9,219)



(1,943)

Accrued compensation 114



1,790



(7,966)



2,690

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,506



(80)



(18,551)



(23,457)

Investing activities:













Proceeds from sale of investment in related party —



5,500



—



5,500

Purchase of property and equipment (119)



(268)



(2,014)



(2,544)

Purchase of marketable securities (6,544)



(5,806)



(31,974)



(62,658)

Maturities of marketable securities 16,860



15,943



53,210



96,576

Business combination, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(2,264)

Net cash provided by investing activities 10,197



15,369



19,222



34,610

Financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,867



1,044



4,480



2,356

Principal payments on long-term debt (465)



—



(465)



—

Payments of issuance costs related to equity —



—



—



(731)

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,402



1,044



4,015



1,625

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,105



16,333



4,686



12,778

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,225



46,311



62,644



49,866

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,330



$ 62,644



$ 67,330



$ 62,644















(1) Prior-period information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,005



$ 61,319



$ 66,005



$ 61,319

Restricted cash 1,325



1,325



1,325



1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 67,330



$ 62,644



$ 67,330



$ 62,644



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2018

2017(1)

2018

2017(1) Gross profit:

















GAAP gross profit subscription $ 31,589



$ 28,144



$ 25,376



$ 109,210



$ 92,958

Stock-based compensation 222



322



250



1,017



888

Amortization of internal-use software 120



220



236



778



968

Amortization of intangibles 678



678



751



2,712



2,253

Reduction in workforce —



130



—



130



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



—



—



52

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 32,609



$ 29,494



$ 26,613



$ 113,847



$ 97,119

GAAP gross margin subscription 80.2 %

76.7 %

75.3 %

75.9 %

76.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 82.7 %

80.4 %

78.9 %

79.1 %

80.0 %



















GAAP gross loss professional services and other $ (4,210)



$ (2,898)



$ (1,532)



$ (12,995)



$ (7,590)

Stock-based compensation 239



322



229



1,177



1,081

Reduction in workforce —



173



—



173



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



—



—



160

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (3,971)



$ (2,403)



$ (1,303)



$ (11,645)



$ (6,349)

GAAP gross margin professional services and other (156.4) %

(86.8) %

(44.0) %

(103.9) %

(71.3) % Non-GAAP gross margin professional services and other (147.5) %

(72.0) %

(37.4) %

(93.1) %

(59.6) %



















GAAP gross profit $ 27,379



$ 25,246



$ 23,844



$ 96,215



$ 85,368

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,259



1,845



1,466



5,987



5,402

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 28,638



$ 27,091



$ 25,310



$ 102,202



$ 90,770

GAAP gross margin 65.0 %

63.1 %

64.1 %

61.5 %

64.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 68.0 %

67.7 %

68.0 %

65.3 %

68.8 % Operating expense:

















GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,419



$ 11,497



$ 14,149



$ 49,134



$ 59,767

Stock-based compensation (615)



(699)



(1,960)



(3,770)



(9,665)

Amortization of intangibles (273)



(271)



(448)



(1,265)



(1,344)

Reduction in workforce —



(1,055)



—



(1,055)



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



—



—



(909)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,531



$ 9,472



$ 11,741



$ 43,044



$ 47,849

GAAP research and development $ 14,531



$ 15,028



$ 14,428



$ 61,355



$ 54,502

Stock-based compensation (1,854)



(1,798)



(1,740)



(7,214)



(7,415)

Reduction in workforce —



(522)



—



(522)



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



—



—



(393)

Lease exit and related charges (167)



(253)



—



(2,178)



—

Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,510



$ 12,455



$ 12,688



$ 51,441



$ 46,694





















GAAP general and administrative $ 6,220



$ 6,193



$ 2,754



$ 25,620



$ 28,825

Stock-based compensation (1,193)



(1,129)



(1,368)



(4,954)



(4,954)

Litigation settlement —



—



—



—



(250)

Amortization of intangibles (17)



(16)



(17)



(67)



(50)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability —



—



3,959



—



671

Reduction in workforce —



(172)



—



(172)



—

Acquisition related costs —



—



(58)



—



(3,423)

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 5,010



$ 4,876



$ 5,270



$ 20,427



$ 20,819

GAAP operating expense $ 31,170



$ 32,718



$ 31,331



$ 136,109



$ 143,094

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (4,119)



(5,915)



(1,632)



(21,197)



(27,732)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 27,051



$ 26,803



$ 29,699



$ 114,912



$ 115,362

Operating loss:

















GAAP operating loss $ (3,791)



$ (7,472)



$ (7,487)



$ (39,894)



$ (57,726)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,378



7,760



3,098



27,184



33,134

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,587



$ 288



$ (4,389)



$ (12,710)



$ (24,592)

Other (expense) income, net:

















GAAP other (expense) income, net $ (248)



$ 207



$ 330



$ 188



$ 618

Gain on sale of investment in related party —



—



(1,375)



—



(1,375)

Expense related to expiration of SAP warrant —



—



1,132



—



1,132

Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net $ (248)



$ 207



$ 87



$ 188



$ 375

Net loss and net loss per share:

















GAAP net loss $ (4,039)



$ (7,265)



$ (7,157)



$ (39,706)



$ (51,902)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 5,378



7,760



2,855



27,184



32,891

Release of deferred tax valuation allowance due to business combination —



—



—



—



(5,206)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,339



$ 495



$ (4,302)



$ (12,522)



$ (24,217)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.03)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.41)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01



$ 0.00



$ (0.03)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.19)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation 140,508



138,490



134,018



137,686



125,534















(1) 2017 information has been adjusted for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606), which we adopted in the first quarter of 2018.

