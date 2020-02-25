Castlight Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Company Provides Initial 2020 Financial Outlook
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
"In the fourth quarter, we continued our momentum with execution against our top priorities, including: the launch of the Castlight Care Guides high-touch pilot, the hire of our chief commercial officer, industry veteran Keith Reynolds, and the pipeline development and advancement by our new dedicated health plan team," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer at Castlight Health. "The work we've done over the last two quarters provides a solid foundation for the Company to execute on our two-prong strategy of revitalizing our employer business while unlocking new growth vectors, starting with health plans."
Financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes:
- GAAP total revenue of $36.4 million, compared to $42.1 million
- GAAP gross margin of 55.3%, compared to 65.0%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 57.8%, compared to 68.0%
- GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million, compared to $3.8 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $8.1 million, compared to income of $1.6 million
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05, compared to a net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01
- Cash provided by operations of $4.0 million, compared to $7.5 million
Financial performance for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 includes:
- GAAP total revenue of $143.3 million, compared to $156.4 million
- GAAP gross margin of 58.8%, compared to 61.5%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.6% compared to 65.3%
- GAAP operating loss of $41.3 million, compared to a loss of $39.9 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $21.7 million, compared to a loss of $12.7 million
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.28, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.29
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.14, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.09
- Cash used in operations of $17.4 million, compared to $18.6 million used in operations
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $59.4 million as of December 31, 2019.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business Outlook
For the full year 2020, the Company expects:
- GAAP revenue between $130 million and $135 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $17 million and $22 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.12 and $0.15, based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares
Quarterly Conference Call
About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.
We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2020 full year projections, executive leadership, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|
As of
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
43,017
|
$
|
66,005
|
Marketable securities
|
16,411
|
11,327
|
Accounts receivable and other, net
|
31,397
|
26,816
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
4,645
|
3,680
|
Total current assets
|
95,470
|
107,828
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,856
|
3,963
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
1,144
|
1,325
|
Deferred commissions
|
14,718
|
20,142
|
Deferred professional service costs
|
6,711
|
10,133
|
Intangible assets, net
|
12,178
|
16,209
|
Goodwill
|
91,785
|
91,785
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
13,906
|
—
|
Other assets
|
2,016
|
2,129
|
Total assets
|
$
|
242,784
|
$
|
253,514
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
19,596
|
$
|
9,556
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
10,454
|
15,454
|
Accrued compensation
|
8,770
|
5,975
|
Deferred revenue
|
10,173
|
20,193
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,914
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
54,907
|
51,178
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
572
|
1,030
|
Debt, non-current
|
1,395
|
3,254
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
11,823
|
—
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
1,213
|
3,381
|
Total liabilities
|
69,910
|
58,843
|
Stockholders' equity
|
172,874
|
194,671
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
242,784
|
$
|
253,514
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Subscription
|
$
|
34,723
|
$
|
39,408
|
$
|
137,393
|
$
|
143,901
|
Professional services and other
|
1,724
|
2,692
|
5,915
|
12,503
|
Total revenue, net
|
36,447
|
42,100
|
143,308
|
156,404
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Cost of subscription(1)
|
9,150
|
7,819
|
34,067
|
34,691
|
Cost of professional services and other(1)
|
7,150
|
6,902
|
25,007
|
25,498
|
Total cost of revenue
|
16,300
|
14,721
|
59,074
|
60,189
|
Gross profit
|
20,147
|
27,379
|
84,234
|
96,215
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
10,664
|
10,419
|
38,597
|
49,134
|
Research and development(1)
|
14,487
|
14,531
|
58,994
|
61,355
|
General and administrative(1)
|
7,238
|
6,220
|
27,981
|
25,620
|
Total operating expenses
|
32,389
|
31,170
|
125,572
|
136,109
|
Operating loss
|
(12,242)
|
(3,791)
|
(41,338)
|
(39,894)
|
Other income, net
|
496
|
(248)
|
1,336
|
188
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(11,746)
|
$
|
(4,039)
|
$
|
(40,002)
|
$
|
(39,706)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|
147,359
|
140,508
|
145,172
|
137,686
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Cost of subscription
|
$
|
179
|
$
|
222
|
$
|
774
|
$
|
1,017
|
Cost of professional services and other
|
216
|
239
|
953
|
1,177
|
Sales and marketing
|
175
|
615
|
2,142
|
3,770
|
Research and development
|
1,369
|
1,854
|
6,100
|
7,214
|
General and administrative
|
1,217
|
1,193
|
5,034
|
4,954
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(11,746)
|
$
|
(4,039)
|
$
|
(40,002)
|
$
|
(39,706)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,552
|
1,587
|
5,920
|
6,858
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3,156
|
4,123
|
15,003
|
18,132
|
Amortization of deferred commissions
|
3,365
|
4,088
|
10,768
|
13,105
|
Amortization of deferred professional service costs
|
2,132
|
1,917
|
5,242
|
5,268
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
1,396
|
—
|
5,315
|
—
|
Lease exit and related charges
|
—
|
564
|
—
|
2,634
|
Accretion and amortization of marketable securities
|
6
|
(124)
|
(238)
|
(516)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable and other, net
|
4,045
|
3,419
|
(4,581)
|
(4,883)
|
Deferred commissions
|
(841)
|
(555)
|
(5,344)
|
(5,735)
|
Deferred professional service costs
|
(385)
|
(625)
|
(1,686)
|
(2,735)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
924
|
1,297
|
102
|
178
|
Accounts payable
|
6,900
|
3,999
|
9,278
|
5,744
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(1,459)
|
—
|
(5,726)
|
—
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(688)
|
(1,355)
|
(3,760)
|
290
|
Deferred revenue
|
(7,588)
|
(6,904)
|
(10,478)
|
(9,219)
|
Accrued compensation
|
3,223
|
114
|
2,795
|
(7,966)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
3,992
|
7,506
|
(17,392)
|
(18,551)
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,241)
|
(119)
|
(1,953)
|
(2,014)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(7,520)
|
(6,544)
|
(30,589)
|
(31,974)
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
11,075
|
16,860
|
25,745
|
53,210
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
2,314
|
10,197
|
(6,797)
|
19,222
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
1,136
|
1,867
|
3,060
|
4,480
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(465)
|
(465)
|
(1,859)
|
(465)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
671
|
1,402
|
1,201
|
4,015
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
6,977
|
19,105
|
(22,988)
|
4,686
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
37,365
|
48,225
|
67,330
|
62,644
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
44,342
|
$
|
67,330
|
$
|
44,342
|
$
|
67,330
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
43,017
|
$
|
66,005
|
$
|
43,017
|
$
|
66,005
|
Restricted cash included in Prepaid and other current assets
|
181
|
—
|
181
|
—
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
1,144
|
1,325
|
1,144
|
1,325
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
44,342
|
$
|
67,330
|
$
|
44,342
|
$
|
67,330
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Gross profit:
|
GAAP gross profit subscription
|
$
|
25,573
|
$
|
26,383
|
$
|
31,589
|
$
|
103,326
|
$
|
109,210
|
Stock-based compensation
|
179
|
180
|
222
|
774
|
1,017
|
Amortization of internal-use software
|
—
|
—
|
120
|
—
|
778
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
530
|
660
|
678
|
2,364
|
2,712
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
130
|
Non-GAAP gross profit subscription
|
$
|
26,282
|
$
|
27,223
|
$
|
32,609
|
$
|
106,464
|
$
|
113,847
|
GAAP gross margin subscription
|
73.6
|
%
|
75.6
|
%
|
80.2
|
%
|
75.2
|
%
|
75.9
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin subscription
|
75.7
|
%
|
78.0
|
%
|
82.7
|
%
|
77.5
|
%
|
79.1
|
%
|
GAAP gross loss professional services
|
$
|
(5,426)
|
$
|
(5,423)
|
$
|
(4,210)
|
$
|
(19,092)
|
$
|
(12,995)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
216
|
236
|
239
|
953
|
1,177
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
173
|
Non-GAAP gross loss professional services
|
$
|
(5,210)
|
$
|
(5,187)
|
$
|
(3,971)
|
$
|
(18,139)
|
$
|
(11,645)
|
GAAP gross margin professional services
|
(315)
|
%
|
(967)
|
%
|
(156.4)
|
%
|
(323)
|
%
|
(103.9)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin professional services
|
(302)
|
%
|
(925)
|
%
|
(147.5)
|
%
|
(307)
|
%
|
(93.1)
|
%
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
20,147
|
$
|
20,960
|
$
|
27,379
|
$
|
84,234
|
$
|
96,215
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
925
|
1,076
|
1,259
|
4,091
|
5,987
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
21,072
|
$
|
22,036
|
$
|
28,638
|
$
|
88,325
|
$
|
102,202
|
GAAP gross margin
|
55.3
|
%
|
59.1
|
%
|
65.0
|
%
|
58.8
|
%
|
61.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
57.8
|
%
|
62.1
|
%
|
68.0
|
%
|
61.6
|
%
|
65.3
|
%
|
Operating expense:
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
10,664
|
$
|
9,829
|
$
|
10,419
|
$
|
38,597
|
$
|
49,134
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(175)
|
(678)
|
(615)
|
(2,142)
|
(3,770)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
(529)
|
(528)
|
(273)
|
(1,601)
|
(1,265)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,055)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
9,960
|
$
|
8,623
|
$
|
9,531
|
$
|
34,854
|
$
|
43,044
|
GAAP research and development
|
$
|
14,487
|
$
|
14,295
|
$
|
14,531
|
$
|
58,994
|
$
|
61,355
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1,369)
|
(1,294)
|
(1,854)
|
(6,100)
|
(7,214)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(522)
|
Certain legal expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(191)
|
—
|
Capitalization of internally developed software
|
80
|
—
|
—
|
80
|
—
|
Lease exit and related charges
|
—
|
—
|
(167)
|
—
|
(2,178)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
13,198
|
$
|
13,001
|
$
|
12,510
|
$
|
52,783
|
$
|
51,441
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
7,238
|
$
|
6,440
|
$
|
6,220
|
$
|
27,981
|
$
|
25,620
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1,217)
|
(625)
|
(1,193)
|
(5,034)
|
(4,954)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
(16)
|
(16)
|
(17)
|
(66)
|
(67)
|
Certain legal expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(533)
|
—
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(172)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
6,005
|
$
|
5,799
|
$
|
5,010
|
$
|
22,348
|
$
|
20,427
|
GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
32,389
|
$
|
30,564
|
$
|
31,170
|
$
|
125,572
|
$
|
136,109
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(3,226)
|
(3,141)
|
(4,119)
|
(15,587)
|
(21,197)
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
29,163
|
$
|
27,423
|
$
|
27,051
|
$
|
109,985
|
$
|
114,912
|
Operating loss:
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(12,242)
|
$
|
(9,604)
|
$
|
(3,791)
|
$
|
(41,338)
|
$
|
(39,894)
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
4,151
|
4,217
|
5,378
|
19,678
|
27,184
|
Non-GAAP operating loss (income)
|
$
|
(8,091)
|
$
|
(5,387)
|
$
|
1,587
|
$
|
(21,660)
|
$
|
(12,710)
|
Net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share:
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(11,746)
|
$
|
(9,336)
|
$
|
(4,039)
|
$
|
(40,002)
|
$
|
(39,706)
|
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
4,151
|
4,217
|
5,378
|
19,678
|
27,184
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$
|
(7,595)
|
$
|
(5,119)
|
$
|
1,339
|
$
|
(20,324)
|
$
|
(12,522)
|
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
Shares used in basic and diluted net (loss) income per share computation
|
147,359
|
145,701
|
140,508
|
145,172
|
137,686
