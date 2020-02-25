Castlight Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"In the fourth quarter, we continued our momentum with execution against our top priorities, including: the launch of the Castlight Care Guides high-touch pilot, the hire of our chief commercial officer, industry veteran Keith Reynolds, and the pipeline development and advancement by our new dedicated health plan team," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer at Castlight Health. "The work we've done over the last two quarters provides a solid foundation for the Company to execute on our two-prong strategy of revitalizing our employer business while unlocking new growth vectors, starting with health plans."

Financial performance for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $36.4 million , compared to $42.1 million

, compared to GAAP gross margin of 55.3%, compared to 65.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 57.8%, compared to 68.0%

GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million , compared to $3.8 million

, compared to Non-GAAP operating loss of $8.1 million , compared to income of $1.6 million

, compared to income of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.08 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.05 , compared to a net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01

, compared to a net income per basic and diluted share of Cash provided by operations of $4.0 million , compared to $7.5 million

Financial performance for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $143.3 million , compared to $156.4 million

, compared to GAAP gross margin of 58.8%, compared to 61.5%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.6% compared to 65.3%

GAAP operating loss of $41.3 million , compared to a loss of $39.9 million

, compared to a loss of Non-GAAP operating loss of $21.7 million , compared to a loss of $12.7 million

, compared to a loss of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.28 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.29

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.14 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.09

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash used in operations of $17.4 million , compared to $18.6 million used in operations

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $59.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2020, the Company expects:

GAAP revenue between $130 million and $135 million

and Non-GAAP operating loss between $17 million and $22 million

and Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.12 and $0.15 , based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 2757629.

About Castlight Health

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's 2020 full year projections, executive leadership, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited)



As of

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,017



$ 66,005

Marketable securities 16,411



11,327

Accounts receivable and other, net 31,397



26,816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,645



3,680

Total current assets 95,470



107,828

Property and equipment, net 4,856



3,963

Restricted cash, non-current 1,144



1,325

Deferred commissions 14,718



20,142

Deferred professional service costs 6,711



10,133

Intangible assets, net 12,178



16,209

Goodwill 91,785



91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,906



—

Other assets 2,016



2,129

Total assets $ 242,784



$ 253,514

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 19,596



$ 9,556

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,454



15,454

Accrued compensation 8,770



5,975

Deferred revenue 10,173



20,193

Operating lease liabilities 5,914



—

Total current liabilities 54,907



51,178

Deferred revenue, non-current 572



1,030

Debt, non-current 1,395



3,254

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,823



—

Other liabilities, non-current 1,213



3,381

Total liabilities 69,910



58,843

Stockholders' equity 172,874



194,671

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 242,784



$ 253,514



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Subscription $ 34,723



$ 39,408



$ 137,393



$ 143,901

Professional services and other 1,724



2,692



5,915



12,503

Total revenue, net 36,447



42,100



143,308



156,404

Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription(1) 9,150



7,819



34,067



34,691

Cost of professional services and other(1) 7,150



6,902



25,007



25,498

Total cost of revenue 16,300



14,721



59,074



60,189

Gross profit 20,147



27,379



84,234



96,215

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 10,664



10,419



38,597



49,134

Research and development(1) 14,487



14,531



58,994



61,355

General and administrative(1) 7,238



6,220



27,981



25,620

Total operating expenses 32,389



31,170



125,572



136,109

Operating loss (12,242)



(3,791)



(41,338)



(39,894)

Other income, net 496



(248)



1,336



188

Net loss $ (11,746)



$ (4,039)



$ (40,002)



$ (39,706)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.29)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 147,359



140,508



145,172



137,686





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription $ 179



$ 222



$ 774



$ 1,017

Cost of professional services and other 216



239



953



1,177

Sales and marketing 175



615



2,142



3,770

Research and development 1,369



1,854



6,100



7,214

General and administrative 1,217



1,193



5,034



4,954



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (11,746)



$ (4,039)



$ (40,002)



$ (39,706)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,552



1,587



5,920



6,858

Stock-based compensation 3,156



4,123



15,003



18,132

Amortization of deferred commissions 3,365



4,088



10,768



13,105

Amortization of deferred professional service costs 2,132



1,917



5,242



5,268

Non-cash operating lease expense 1,396



—



5,315



—

Lease exit and related charges —



564



—



2,634

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities 6



(124)



(238)



(516)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable and other, net 4,045



3,419



(4,581)



(4,883)

Deferred commissions (841)



(555)



(5,344)



(5,735)

Deferred professional service costs (385)



(625)



(1,686)



(2,735)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 924



1,297



102



178

Accounts payable 6,900



3,999



9,278



5,744

Operating lease liabilities (1,459)



—



(5,726)



—

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (688)



(1,355)



(3,760)



290

Deferred revenue (7,588)



(6,904)



(10,478)



(9,219)

Accrued compensation 3,223



114



2,795



(7,966)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,992



7,506



(17,392)



(18,551)

Investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (1,241)



(119)



(1,953)



(2,014)

Purchase of marketable securities (7,520)



(6,544)



(30,589)



(31,974)

Maturities of marketable securities 11,075



16,860



25,745



53,210

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,314



10,197



(6,797)



19,222

Financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,136



1,867



3,060



4,480

Principal payments on long-term debt (465)



(465)



(1,859)



(465)

Net cash provided by financing activities 671



1,402



1,201



4,015

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,977



19,105



(22,988)



4,686

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 37,365



48,225



67,330



62,644

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 44,342



$ 67,330



$ 44,342



$ 67,330

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,017



$ 66,005



$ 43,017



$ 66,005

Restricted cash included in Prepaid and other current assets 181



—



181



—

Restricted cash, non-current 1,144



1,325



1,144



1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 44,342



$ 67,330



$ 44,342



$ 67,330



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Gross profit:

















GAAP gross profit subscription $ 25,573



$ 26,383



$ 31,589



$ 103,326



$ 109,210

Stock-based compensation 179



180



222



774



1,017

Amortization of internal-use software —



—



120



—



778

Amortization of intangibles 530



660



678



2,364



2,712

Reduction in workforce —



—



—



—



130

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 26,282



$ 27,223



$ 32,609



$ 106,464



$ 113,847

GAAP gross margin subscription 73.6 %

75.6 %

80.2 %

75.2 %

75.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 75.7 %

78.0 %

82.7 %

77.5 %

79.1 %



















GAAP gross loss professional services $ (5,426)



$ (5,423)



$ (4,210)



$ (19,092)



$ (12,995)

Stock-based compensation 216



236



239



953



1,177

Reduction in workforce —



—



—



—



173

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (5,210)



$ (5,187)



$ (3,971)



$ (18,139)



$ (11,645)

GAAP gross margin professional services (315) %

(967) %

(156.4) %

(323) %

(103.9) % Non-GAAP gross margin professional services (302) %

(925) %

(147.5) %

(307) %

(93.1) %



















GAAP gross profit $ 20,147



$ 20,960



$ 27,379



$ 84,234



$ 96,215

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 925



1,076



1,259



4,091



5,987

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,072



$ 22,036



$ 28,638



$ 88,325



$ 102,202

GAAP gross margin 55.3 %

59.1 %

65.0 %

58.8 %

61.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 57.8 %

62.1 %

68.0 %

61.6 %

65.3 %



















Operating expense:

















GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,664



$ 9,829



$ 10,419



$ 38,597



$ 49,134

Stock-based compensation (175)



(678)



(615)



(2,142)



(3,770)

Amortization of intangibles (529)



(528)



(273)



(1,601)



(1,265)

Reduction in workforce —



—



—



—



(1,055)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,960



$ 8,623



$ 9,531



$ 34,854



$ 43,044





















GAAP research and development $ 14,487



$ 14,295



$ 14,531



$ 58,994



$ 61,355

Stock-based compensation (1,369)



(1,294)



(1,854)



(6,100)



(7,214)

Reduction in workforce —



—



—



—



(522)

Certain legal expenses —



—



—



(191)



—

Capitalization of internally developed software 80



—



—



80



—

Lease exit and related charges —



—



(167)



—



(2,178)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,198



$ 13,001



$ 12,510



$ 52,783



$ 51,441





















GAAP general and administrative $ 7,238



$ 6,440



$ 6,220



$ 27,981



$ 25,620

Stock-based compensation (1,217)



(625)



(1,193)



(5,034)



(4,954)

Amortization of intangibles (16)



(16)



(17)



(66)



(67)

Certain legal expenses —



—



—



(533)



—

Reduction in workforce —



—



—



—



(172)

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,005



$ 5,799



$ 5,010



$ 22,348



$ 20,427





















GAAP operating expense $ 32,389



$ 30,564



$ 31,170



$ 125,572



$ 136,109

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3,226)



(3,141)



(4,119)



(15,587)



(21,197)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 29,163



$ 27,423



$ 27,051



$ 109,985



$ 114,912





















Operating loss:

















GAAP operating loss $ (12,242)



$ (9,604)



$ (3,791)



$ (41,338)



$ (39,894)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 4,151



4,217



5,378



19,678



27,184

Non-GAAP operating loss (income) $ (8,091)



$ (5,387)



$ 1,587



$ (21,660)



$ (12,710)





















Net (loss) income and net (loss) income per share:

















GAAP net loss $ (11,746)



$ (9,336)



$ (4,039)



$ (40,002)



$ (39,706)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 4,151



4,217



5,378



19,678



27,184

Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,595)



$ (5,119)



$ 1,339



$ (20,324)



$ (12,522)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.08)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.29)

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05)



$ (0.04)



$ 0.01



$ (0.14)



$ (0.09)

Shares used in basic and diluted net (loss) income per share computation 147,359



145,701



140,508



145,172



137,686



