Castlight Health Announces Illuminate 2022: Workforce Health, Reimagined

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. announces today the details of its inaugural industry event, Illuminate: Workforce Health, Reimagined, to be held April 5, 2022, at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California.

This event will enable HR and benefits leaders to engage with healthcare innovators on today's most critical issues in the industry, such as:

Can Data Drive the Future of Primary Care?

Employee Benefits Has Finally Gotten the Attention of the C-Suite—How Do We Keep It?

The Elephant in the Room: COVID's Impact on the Cost of Care

America's Vulnerable Populations Live Inside (Not Just Outside) Your Workforce

The Cancer Crisis in the Workplace: What Every Employer Needs to Know

Risk and Reward: The Case for Value-Based Care in the Commercial Market

"Healthcare is a major cost driver for employers and continues to represent a complicated and frustrating experience for many employees. The last two years have underscored the importance of employee health through emerging trends like 'The Great Resignation', the role of mental health in the workplace, deferred care due to COVID-19, and increasing awareness of the country's glaring health inequities," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer, Castlight Health. "I'm excited to bring together the largest, most strategic employers with health plans and thought leaders to advance these critical conversations."

Key speakers include:

Linda Brady : Healthcare Strategy & Well Being, The Boeing Company

: Healthcare Strategy & Well Being, The Boeing Company Christina Farr : Principal and Health-Tech Lead, OMERS Ventures

: Principal and Health-Tech Lead, OMERS Ventures Sach Jain : CEO, Carrum Health

: CEO, Carrum Health Harlan Levine , MD: President of Strategy & Business Ventures, City of Hope

, MD: President of Strategy & Business Ventures, City of Hope Brian Marcotte : Former President and CEO, Business Group on Health

: Former President and CEO, Business Group on Health Marcus Osborne : Former Senior Vice President, Walmart Health

: Former Senior Vice President, Walmart Health Kyu Rhee , MD, MPP: Senior Vice President & Aetna Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health

, MD, MPP: Senior Vice President & Aetna Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health Mel Robbins : International best-selling author and #1 podcaster

: International best-selling author and #1 podcaster Fay Rotenberg , President & CEO Firefly Health

, President & CEO Firefly Health Ronald A. Williams : Operating Advisor, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

