Castlight Health Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Jul 28, 2020, 16:20 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"We made meaningful headway against our strategic plan in the second quarter, delivering strong financial results, demonstrating progress toward our goal of adding an additional health plan partner, and supporting our customers with rapid innovation during COVID-19. Over the past year, we made two major strategic decisions: our focus on health plan as a key go-to-market strategy, and investment in high-tech, high-touch solutions. Our momentum in the first half of 2020 validates these decisions, and I'm confident that Castlight is strategically well positioned in the marketplace," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health.
Financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes:
- GAAP total revenue of $35.5 million, compared to $35.9 million
- GAAP gross margin of 64.1%, compared to 60.6%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 68.3%, compared to 63.4%
- GAAP operating loss of $4.3 million, compared to $8.6 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $2.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.9 million
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06
- Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.02
- Cash provided by operations of $3.1 million, compared to cash used in operations of $1.8 million
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $44.3 million as of June 30, 2020.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business Outlook
For the full year 2020, the Company continues to expect:
- GAAP revenue in the range of $127 million to $135 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $17 million to $24 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.11 and $0.16, based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares
Quarterly Conference Call
Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3238128.
About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.
For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.
We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's second quarter performance and 2020 full year projections, impact of COVID-19, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020, when filed. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
As of
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
44,274
|
$
|
43,017
|
Marketable securities
|
—
|
16,411
|
Accounts receivable and other, net
|
33,175
|
31,397
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
5,643
|
4,645
|
Total current assets
|
83,092
|
95,470
|
Property and equipment, net
|
6,353
|
4,856
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
1,144
|
1,144
|
Deferred commissions
|
11,719
|
14,718
|
Deferred professional service costs
|
5,717
|
6,711
|
Intangible assets, net
|
10,046
|
12,178
|
Goodwill
|
41,485
|
91,785
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
11,122
|
13,906
|
Other assets
|
1,595
|
2,016
|
Total assets
|
$
|
172,273
|
$
|
242,784
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
8,606
|
$
|
19,596
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
8,887
|
10,454
|
Accrued compensation
|
5,656
|
8,770
|
Deferred revenue
|
12,930
|
10,173
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,429
|
5,914
|
Total current liabilities
|
41,508
|
54,907
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
577
|
572
|
Debt, non-current
|
465
|
1,395
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
9,290
|
11,823
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
1,269
|
1,213
|
Total liabilities
|
53,109
|
69,910
|
Stockholders' equity
|
119,164
|
172,874
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
172,273
|
$
|
242,784
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue:
|
Subscription
|
$
|
34,289
|
$
|
33,964
|
$
|
72,672
|
$
|
67,770
|
Professional services and other
|
1,211
|
1,946
|
1,873
|
3,630
|
Total revenue, net
|
35,500
|
35,910
|
74,545
|
71,400
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Cost of subscription(1)
|
8,819
|
8,234
|
19,051
|
16,400
|
Cost of professional services and other(1)
|
3,942
|
5,929
|
8,183
|
11,873
|
Total cost of revenue
|
12,761
|
14,163
|
27,234
|
28,273
|
Gross profit
|
22,739
|
21,747
|
47,311
|
43,127
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
7,683
|
8,889
|
18,155
|
18,104
|
Research and development(1)
|
13,043
|
14,487
|
26,865
|
30,212
|
General and administrative(1)
|
6,340
|
7,010
|
12,916
|
14,303
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
50,300
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
27,066
|
30,386
|
108,236
|
62,619
|
Operating loss
|
(4,327)
|
(8,639)
|
(60,925)
|
(19,492)
|
Other income, net
|
123
|
258
|
386
|
572
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(4,204)
|
$
|
(8,381)
|
$
|
(60,539)
|
$
|
(18,920)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute
|
150,078
|
144,572
|
149,475
|
143,790
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Cost of subscription
|
$
|
205
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
374
|
$
|
415
|
Cost of professional services and other
|
144
|
236
|
260
|
501
|
Sales and marketing
|
748
|
662
|
1,420
|
1,289
|
Research and development
|
1,314
|
1,733
|
2,477
|
3,437
|
General and administrative
|
858
|
2,030
|
1,924
|
3,192
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(4,204)
|
$
|
(8,381)
|
$
|
(60,539)
|
$
|
(18,920)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,609
|
1,343
|
3,144
|
2,687
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
50,300
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3,269
|
4,857
|
6,455
|
8,834
|
Amortization of deferred commissions
|
1,536
|
2,365
|
3,919
|
4,856
|
Amortization of deferred professional service costs
|
732
|
1,045
|
1,657
|
2,014
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
1,231
|
1,298
|
2,631
|
2,580
|
Accretion and amortization of marketable securities
|
—
|
(87)
|
2
|
(213)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable and other, net
|
4,898
|
2,088
|
(1,778)
|
(5,795)
|
Deferred commissions
|
(602)
|
(1,254)
|
(920)
|
(2,670)
|
Deferred professional service costs
|
(213)
|
(432)
|
(629)
|
(901)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(330)
|
(1,113)
|
(824)
|
(1,864)
|
Accounts payable
|
(2,739)
|
2,713
|
(10,201)
|
1,864
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(1,100)
|
(1,413)
|
(2,616)
|
(2,795)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(1,530)
|
(1,827)
|
(1,511)
|
(3,131)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(811)
|
(3,183)
|
2,762
|
312
|
Accrued compensation
|
1,351
|
164
|
(3,114)
|
(806)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
3,097
|
(1,817)
|
(11,262)
|
(13,948)
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(2,035)
|
(389)
|
(3,299)
|
(593)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(1,005)
|
(13,780)
|
(2,994)
|
(13,780)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
2,001
|
—
|
2,001
|
—
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
5,000
|
—
|
17,400
|
11,453
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
3,961
|
(14,169)
|
13,108
|
(2,920)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
—
|
165
|
155
|
1,845
|
Proceeds from ESPP offering
|
—
|
—
|
186
|
—
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(465)
|
(465)
|
(930)
|
(930)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(465)
|
(300)
|
(589)
|
915
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
6,593
|
(16,286)
|
1,257
|
(15,953)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
39,006
|
67,663
|
44,342
|
67,330
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
|
$
|
45,599
|
$
|
51,377
|
$
|
45,599
|
$
|
51,377
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
44,274
|
$
|
50,052
|
$
|
44,274
|
$
|
50,052
|
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other
|
181
|
—
|
181
|
—
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
1,144
|
1,325
|
1,144
|
1,325
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
45,599
|
$
|
51,377
|
$
|
45,599
|
$
|
51,377
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Gross profit:
|
GAAP gross profit subscription
|
$
|
25,470
|
$
|
28,151
|
$
|
25,730
|
$
|
53,621
|
$
|
51,370
|
Stock-based compensation
|
205
|
169
|
196
|
374
|
415
|
Amortization of internal-use software
|
79
|
26
|
—
|
105
|
—
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
530
|
530
|
587
|
1,060
|
1,174
|
Reduction in workforce
|
221
|
—
|
—
|
221
|
—
|
Non-GAAP gross profit subscription
|
$
|
26,505
|
$
|
28,876
|
$
|
26,513
|
$
|
55,381
|
$
|
52,959
|
GAAP gross margin subscription
|
74.3
|
%
|
73.3
|
%
|
75.8
|
%
|
73.8
|
%
|
75.8
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin subscription
|
77.3
|
%
|
75.2
|
%
|
78.1
|
%
|
76.2
|
%
|
78.1
|
%
|
GAAP gross loss professional services
|
$
|
(2,731)
|
$
|
(3,579)
|
$
|
(3,983)
|
$
|
(6,310)
|
$
|
(8,243)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
144
|
116
|
236
|
260
|
501
|
Reduction in workforce
|
317
|
—
|
—
|
317
|
—
|
Non-GAAP gross loss professional services
|
$
|
(2,270)
|
$
|
(3,463)
|
$
|
(3,747)
|
$
|
(5,733)
|
$
|
(7,742)
|
GAAP gross margin professional services
|
(226)
|
%
|
(541)
|
%
|
(205)
|
%
|
(337)
|
%
|
(227)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin professional services
|
(187)
|
%
|
(523)
|
%
|
(193)
|
%
|
(306)
|
%
|
(213)
|
%
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
22,739
|
$
|
24,572
|
$
|
21,747
|
$
|
47,311
|
$
|
43,127
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
1,496
|
841
|
1,019
|
2,337
|
2,090
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
24,235
|
$
|
25,413
|
$
|
22,766
|
$
|
49,648
|
$
|
45,217
|
GAAP gross margin
|
64.1
|
%
|
62.9
|
%
|
60.6
|
%
|
63.5
|
%
|
60.4
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
68.3
|
%
|
65.1
|
%
|
63.4
|
%
|
66.6
|
%
|
63.3
|
%
|
Operating expense:
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
7,683
|
$
|
10,472
|
$
|
8,889
|
$
|
18,155
|
$
|
18,104
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(748)
|
(672)
|
(662)
|
(1,420)
|
(1,289)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
(528)
|
(528)
|
(272)
|
(1,056)
|
(544)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
(334)
|
—
|
—
|
(334)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
6,073
|
$
|
9,272
|
$
|
7,955
|
$
|
15,345
|
$
|
16,271
|
GAAP research and development
|
$
|
13,043
|
$
|
13,822
|
$
|
14,487
|
$
|
26,865
|
$
|
30,212
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1,314)
|
(1,163)
|
(1,733)
|
(2,477)
|
(3,437)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
(658)
|
—
|
—
|
(658)
|
—
|
Certain legal expenses
|
—
|
191
|
—
|
191
|
(191)
|
Capitalization of internally developed software
|
—
|
21
|
—
|
21
|
—
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
11,071
|
$
|
12,871
|
$
|
12,754
|
$
|
23,942
|
$
|
26,584
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
6,340
|
$
|
6,576
|
$
|
7,010
|
$
|
12,916
|
$
|
14,303
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(858)
|
(1,066)
|
(2,030)
|
(1,924)
|
(3,192)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
—
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
(34)
|
Certain legal expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(533)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
(497)
|
—
|
—
|
(497)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
4,985
|
$
|
5,493
|
$
|
4,963
|
$
|
10,478
|
$
|
10,544
|
GAAP goodwill impairment
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
50,300
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
50,300
|
$
|
—
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
(50,300)
|
—
|
(50,300)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP goodwill impairment
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
27,066
|
$
|
81,170
|
$
|
30,386
|
$
|
108,236
|
$
|
62,619
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(4,937)
|
(53,534)
|
(4,714)
|
(58,471)
|
(9,220)
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
22,129
|
$
|
27,636
|
$
|
25,672
|
$
|
49,765
|
$
|
53,399
|
Operating loss:
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(4,327)
|
$
|
(56,598)
|
$
|
(8,639)
|
$
|
(60,925)
|
$
|
(19,492)
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
6,433
|
54,375
|
5,733
|
60,808
|
11,310
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
2,106
|
$
|
(2,223)
|
$
|
(2,906)
|
$
|
(117)
|
$
|
(8,182)
|
Net loss and net loss per share:
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(4,204)
|
$
|
(56,335)
|
$
|
(8,381)
|
$
|
(60,539)
|
$
|
(18,920)
|
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
6,433
|
54,375
|
5,733
|
60,808
|
11,310
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,229
|
$
|
(1,960)
|
$
|
(2,648)
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
(7,610)
|
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation
|
150,078
|
148,872
|
144,572
|
149,475
|
143,790
