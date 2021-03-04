Castlight Health Announces the Addition of Three New Clinical Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced the addition of three new clinical advisors: Bruce Sherman, M.D., advisor to the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions; Justin Mohatt, M.D., vice chair and director, Division of Child Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine; and Mohannad Kusti, M.D., M.P.H., regional medical director at Pivot Onsite Innovations.

These distinguished experts join Castlight's team of clinical advisors who represent national leaders in healthcare quality, clinical medicine, health economics, and employer-sponsored coverage. The clinical advisors will provide guidance in numerous areas including novel guidelines for the clinical care of vulnerable populations, best practices for evaluating provider clinical quality, and rigorous methodologies for assessing the outcomes of our interventions.

Drs. Sherman, Mohatt, and Kusti are leading clinical experts and research leaders in their respective fields and bring decades of healthcare and wellbeing experience to Castlight. Through these partnerships, Castlight is able to offer significant strategic value to its growing roster of Fortune 500 employers and health plans as they look to address top priorities in healthcare, such as greater health equity to optimize workforce health and productivity.

"We are excited to welcome three new healthcare experts to help us address some of the most pressing challenges faced by employers and health plans today," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "Drs. Sherman, Mohatt, and Kusti will support the continued evolution of our navigation solution and will have a profound impact on our ability to effectively guide users through their healthcare journeys."

About Bruce Sherman, M.D.

Bruce Sherman is a medical advisor for the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, where he provides clinical support for organizational activities. He also serves as medical director for Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C., providing clinical and strategic support for the employee health plans and broader organizational strategic planning.

Dr. Sherman has ongoing research interests in the areas of equitable employer health benefits strategies, disparities in care, and the business value of investments in workplace health. Previously, he served as the consulting corporate medical director for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Dr. Sherman received his M.D. from the New York University School of Medicine, his M.A. from Harvard University, and his Sc.B. from Brown, and he is a member of the clinical faculty at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

About Justin Mohatt, M.D.

Justin Mohatt is vice chair and director of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and vice chair for Faculty Practice of the Department of Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an assistant attending psychiatrist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He also serves as co-director of Weill Cornell's Tourette's Association of America Center of Excellence and on the leadership team of the NYP Youth Anxiety Center.

Dr. Mohatt's clinical and research work focuses on anxiety, OCD, and tic disorders in childhood, adolescence, and emerging adulthood. He has additional interest in issues of care access for youth with mental health issues and works closely with the Department of Pediatrics to integrate mental health care in medical settings and pediatric residency training.

Dr. Mohatt received his M.D. from the University of Washington School of Medicine and his B.A. from Stanford University, and he is a member of the faculty at Weill Cornell Medicine.

About Mohannad Kusti, M.D., M.P.H.

Mohannad Kusti is a global physician executive and healthcare consultant with unique expertise and experience in corporate healthcare benefits. He is the regional medical director for Pivot Onsite-Innovations and serves as the consulting corporate medical director or chief medical officer for a variety of employers, such as Teradata, MyHouseCall, and Med Bar.

Dr. Kusti completed a successful tenure as a corporate medical director at the United States Steel Corporation. Prior to that, he spent several years serving as the plant medical director for frontline steel mills. Dr. Kusti is also a member of the CMO OnDemand, International SOS, and Corporate Medical Advisors consulting organizations.

Dr. Kusti received his medical degree from King AbdulAziz University in Saudi Arabia and his Occupational Medicine Residency with a M.P.H. from the West Virginia School of Public Health. He is a certified medical review officer, a certified professional supervisor for the Audiometric Monitoring Program, and a certified medical examiner for the FMCSA. In addition, he is a member of the faculty at the West Virginia University School of Public Health.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

