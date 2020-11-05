Castlight Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"In the third quarter, we made progress on our strategic priorities, meeting our goal of signing a new health plan partner in 2020, making the high-touch Care Guides solution that launched last year generally available to the market, and achieving strong financial results that allow us to increase our 2020 financial outlook," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We also delivered significant product innovation in the quarter, aligning our solutions to employer priorities like enablement of virtual care. We are competitively well positioned in the growing navigation market due to the complement of our high-touch capabilities, alongside our high-tech platform. As we look towards 2021, our two national health plan partnerships and the strength of our pipeline provide a foundation for growth through health plans."

Financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes:

GAAP total revenue of $35.1 million , compared to $35.5 million

, compared to GAAP gross margin of 66.1%, compared to 59.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 69.0%, compared to 62.1%

GAAP operating loss of $0.5 million , compared to $9.6 million

, compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million , compared to an operating loss of $5.4 million

, compared to an operating loss of GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.00 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02 , compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.04

, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of Cash provided by operations of $2.7 million , compared to cash used in operations of $7.4 million

Total cash and cash equivalents were $46.8 million as of September 30, 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

The Company is updating its previously-issued 2020 outlook. For the full year 2020, the Company now expects:

GAAP revenue in the range of $140 million to $143 million

to Non-GAAP operating income between $0 to $3 million

to Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.00 and $0.02 , based on approximately 151 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 8774374.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's third quarter 2020 performance and 2020 full year projections, the impact of COVID-19, the success of our strategy, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2020, when filed. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



As of

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,804



$ 43,017

Marketable securities —



16,411

Accounts receivable and other, net 30,471



31,397

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,399



4,645

Total current assets 81,674



95,470

Property and equipment, net 5,721



4,856

Restricted cash, non-current 1,144



1,144

Deferred commissions 10,597



14,718

Deferred professional service costs 5,277



6,711

Intangible assets, net 8,988



12,178

Goodwill 41,485



91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,383



13,906

Other assets 1,687



2,016

Total assets $ 167,956



$ 242,784

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,698



$ 19,596

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,184



10,454

Accrued compensation 6,821



8,770

Deferred revenue 10,202



10,173

Operating lease liabilities 5,687



5,914

Total current liabilities 35,592



54,907

Deferred revenue, non-current 443



572

Debt, non-current —



1,395

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 8,954



11,823

Other liabilities, non-current 909



1,213

Total liabilities 45,898



69,910

Stockholders' equity 122,058



172,874

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 167,956



$ 242,784



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Subscription $ 34,069



$ 34,900



$ 106,741



$ 102,670

Professional services and other 1,009



561



2,882



4,191

Total revenue, net 35,078



35,461



109,623



106,861

Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription(1) 8,013



8,517



27,064



24,917

Cost of professional services and other(1) 3,874



5,984



12,057



17,857

Total cost of revenue 11,887



14,501



39,121



42,774

Gross profit 23,191



20,960



70,502



64,087

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(1) 6,158



9,829



24,313



27,933

Research and development(1) 11,182



14,295



38,047



44,507

General and administrative(1) 6,341



6,440



19,257



20,743

Goodwill impairment —



—



50,300



—

Total operating expenses 23,681



30,564



131,917



93,183

Operating loss (490)



(9,604)



(61,415)



(29,096)

Other income, net 43



268



429



840

Net loss $ (447)



$ (9,336)



$ (60,986)



$ (28,256)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ —



$ (0.06)



$ (0.41)



$ (0.20)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 152,146



145,701



150,372



144,434



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of revenue:













Cost of subscription $ 224



$ 180



$ 598



$ 595

Cost of professional services and other 171



236



431



737

Sales and marketing 282



678



1,702



1,967

Research and development 1,026



1,294



3,503



4,731

General and administrative 1,401



625



3,325



3,817



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating activities:













Net loss $ (447)



$ (9,336)



$ (60,986)



$ (28,256)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,763



1,681



4,907



4,368

Goodwill impairment —



—



50,300



—

Stock-based compensation 3,104



3,013



9,559



11,847

Amortization of deferred commissions 1,598



2,547



5,517



7,403

Amortization of deferred professional service costs 760



1,096



2,417



3,110

Non-cash operating lease expense 1,134



1,339



3,765



3,919

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities —



(31)



2



(244)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable and other, net 2,704



(2,831)



926



(8,626)

Deferred commissions (476)



(1,833)



(1,396)



(4,503)

Deferred professional service costs (289)



(400)



(918)



(1,301)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,066



1,042



242



(822)

Accounts payable (3,847)



514



(14,048)



2,378

Operating lease liabilities (1,570)



(1,472)



(4,186)



(4,267)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,065)



59



(2,576)



(3,072)

Deferred revenue (2,862)



(3,202)



(100)



(2,890)

Accrued compensation 1,165



378



(1,949)



(428)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,738



(7,436)



(8,524)



(21,384)

Investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (132)



(119)



(3,431)



(712)

Purchase of marketable securities —



(9,289)



(2,994)



(23,069)

Sales of marketable securities —



—



2,001



—

Maturities of marketable securities —



3,217



17,400



14,670

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (132)



(6,191)



12,976



(9,111)

Financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23



79



178



1,924

Proceeds from ESPP offering 185



—



371



—

Principal payments on long-term debt (465)



(464)



(1,395)



(1,394)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (257)



(385)



(846)



530

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,349



(14,012)



3,606



(29,965)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 45,599



51,377



44,342



67,330

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 47,948



$ 37,365



$ 47,948



$ 37,365

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,804



$ 36,040



$ 46,804



$ 36,040

Restricted cash, non-current 1,144



1,325



1,144



1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 47,948



$ 37,365



$ 47,948



$ 37,365



CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Gross profit:

















GAAP gross profit subscription $ 26,056



$ 25,470



$ 26,383



$ 79,677



$ 77,753

Stock-based compensation 224



205



180



598



595

Amortization of internal-use software 79



79



—



184



—

Amortization of intangibles 530



530



660



1,590



1,834

Reduction in workforce —



221



—



221



—

Non-GAAP gross profit subscription $ 26,889



$ 26,505



$ 27,223



$ 82,270



$ 80,182

GAAP gross margin subscription 76.5 %

74.3 %

75.6 %

74.6 %

75.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin subscription 78.9 %

77.3 %

78.0 %

77.1 %

78.1 %



















GAAP gross loss professional services $ (2,865)



$ (2,731)



$ (5,423)



$ (9,175)



$ (13,666)

Stock-based compensation 171



144



236



431



737

Reduction in workforce —



317



—



317



—

Non-GAAP gross loss professional services $ (2,694)



$ (2,270)



$ (5,187)



$ (8,427)



$ (12,929)

GAAP gross margin professional services (284) %

(226) %

(967) %

(318) %

(326) % Non-GAAP gross margin professional services (267) %

(187) %

(925) %

(292) %

(308) %



















GAAP gross profit $ 23,191



$ 22,739



$ 20,960



$ 70,502



$ 64,087

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,004



1,496



1,076



3,341



3,166

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,195



$ 24,235



$ 22,036



$ 73,843



$ 67,253

GAAP gross margin 66.1 %

64.1 %

59.1 %

64.3 %

60.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 69.0 %

68.3 %

62.1 %

67.4 %

62.9 %



















Operating expense:

















GAAP sales and marketing $ 6,158



$ 7,683



$ 9,829



$ 24,313



$ 27,933

Stock-based compensation (282)



(748)



(678)



(1,702)



(1,967)

Amortization of intangibles (528)



(528)



(528)



(1,584)



(1,072)

Reduction in workforce 2



(334)



—



(332)



—

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,350



$ 6,073



$ 8,623



$ 20,695



$ 24,894





















GAAP research and development $ 11,182



$ 13,043



$ 14,295



$ 38,047



$ 44,507

Stock-based compensation (1,026)



(1,314)



(1,294)



(3,503)



(4,731)

Reduction in workforce (5)



(658)



—



(663)



—

Certain legal expenses —



—



—



191



(191)

Capitalization of internally developed software —



—



—



21



—

Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,151



$ 11,071



$ 13,001



$ 34,093



$ 39,585





















GAAP general and administrative $ 6,341



$ 6,340



$ 6,440



$ 19,257



$ 20,743

Stock-based compensation (1,401)



(858)



(625)



(3,325)



(3,817)

Amortization of intangibles —



—



(16)



(17)



(50)

Certain legal expenses —



—



—



—



(533)

Reduction in workforce 15



(497)



—



(482)



—

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,955



$ 4,985



$ 5,799



$ 15,433



$ 16,343





















GAAP goodwill impairment $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 50,300



$ —

Goodwill impairment —



—



—



(50,300)



—

Non-GAAP goodwill impairment $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















GAAP operating expense $ 23,681



$ 27,066



$ 30,564



$ 131,917



$ 93,183

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3,225)



(4,937)



(3,141)



(61,696)



(12,361)

Non-GAAP operating expense $ 20,456



$ 22,129



$ 27,423



$ 70,221



$ 80,822





















Operating loss:

















GAAP operating loss $ (490)



$ (4,327)



$ (9,604)



$ (61,415)



$ (29,096)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments 4,229



6,433



4,217



65,037



15,527

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 3,739



$ 2,106



$ (5,387)



$ 3,622



$ (13,569)





















Net loss and net loss per share:

















GAAP net loss $ (447)



$ (4,204)



$ (9,336)



$ (60,986)



$ (28,256)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 4,229



6,433



4,217



65,037



15,527

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,782



$ 2,229



$ (5,119)



$ 4,051



$ (12,729)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ —



$ (0.03)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.41)



$ (0.20)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.02



$ 0.01



$ (0.04)



$ 0.03



$ (0.09)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation 152,146



150,078



145,701



150,372



144,434



Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

[email protected]

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

[email protected]

415-829-1680

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

