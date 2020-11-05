Castlight Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Castlight Health, Inc.

Nov 05, 2020, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"In the third quarter, we made progress on our strategic priorities, meeting our goal of signing a new health plan partner in 2020, making the high-touch Care Guides solution that launched last year generally available to the market, and achieving strong financial results that allow us to increase our 2020 financial outlook," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "We also delivered significant product innovation in the quarter, aligning our solutions to employer priorities like enablement of virtual care. We are competitively well positioned in the growing navigation market due to the complement of our high-touch capabilities, alongside our high-tech platform. As we look towards 2021, our two national health plan partnerships and the strength of our pipeline provide a foundation for growth through health plans."

Financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes:

  • GAAP total revenue of $35.1 million, compared to $35.5 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 66.1%, compared to 59.1%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 69.0%, compared to 62.1%
  • GAAP operating loss of $0.5 million, compared to $9.6 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $5.4 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.00, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.06
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.04
  • Cash provided by operations of $2.7 million, compared to cash used in operations of $7.4 million

Total cash and cash equivalents were $46.8 million as of September 30, 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook
The Company is updating its previously-issued 2020 outlook. For the full year 2020, the Company now expects:

  • GAAP revenue in the range of $140 million to $143 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income between $0 to $3 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.00 and $0.02, based on approximately 151 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call
Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's third quarter 2020 performance and 2020 full year projections, the impact of COVID-19, the success of our strategy, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2020, when filed. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)


As of

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

46,804

$

43,017

Marketable securities



16,411

Accounts receivable and other, net

30,471

31,397

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,399

4,645

Total current assets

81,674

95,470

Property and equipment, net

5,721

4,856

Restricted cash, non-current

1,144

1,144

Deferred commissions

10,597

14,718

Deferred professional service costs

5,277

6,711

Intangible assets, net

8,988

12,178

Goodwill

41,485

91,785

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

11,383

13,906

Other assets

1,687

2,016

Total assets

$

167,956

$

242,784

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

4,698

$

19,596

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

8,184

10,454

Accrued compensation

6,821

8,770

Deferred revenue

10,202

10,173

Operating lease liabilities

5,687

5,914

Total current liabilities

35,592

54,907

Deferred revenue, non-current

443

572

Debt, non-current



1,395

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

8,954

11,823

Other liabilities, non-current

909

1,213

Total liabilities

45,898

69,910

Stockholders' equity

122,058

172,874

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

167,956

$

242,784

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue:






Subscription

$

34,069

$

34,900

$

106,741

$

102,670

Professional services and other

1,009

561

2,882

4,191

Total revenue, net

35,078

35,461

109,623

106,861

Cost of revenue:






Cost of subscription(1)

8,013

8,517

27,064

24,917

Cost of professional services and other(1)

3,874

5,984

12,057

17,857

Total cost of revenue

11,887

14,501

39,121

42,774

Gross profit

23,191

20,960

70,502

64,087

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing(1)

6,158

9,829

24,313

27,933

Research and development(1)

11,182

14,295

38,047

44,507

General and administrative(1)

6,341

6,440

19,257

20,743

Goodwill impairment





50,300


Total operating expenses

23,681

30,564

131,917

93,183

Operating loss

(490)

(9,604)

(61,415)

(29,096)

Other income, net

43

268

429

840

Net loss

$

(447)

$

(9,336)

$

(60,986)

$

(28,256)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$



$

(0.06)

$

(0.41)

$

(0.20)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

152,146

145,701

150,372

144,434

(1)  Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cost of revenue:






Cost of subscription

$

224

$

180

$

598

$

595

Cost of professional services and other

171

236

431

737

Sales and marketing

282

678

1,702

1,967

Research and development

1,026

1,294

3,503

4,731

General and administrative

1,401

625

3,325

3,817

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating activities:






Net loss

$

(447)

$

(9,336)

$

(60,986)

$

(28,256)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

1,763

1,681

4,907

4,368

Goodwill impairment





50,300


Stock-based compensation

3,104

3,013

9,559

11,847

Amortization of deferred commissions

1,598

2,547

5,517

7,403

Amortization of deferred professional service costs

760

1,096

2,417

3,110

Non-cash operating lease expense

1,134

1,339

3,765

3,919

Accretion and amortization of marketable securities



(31)

2

(244)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable and other, net

2,704

(2,831)

926

(8,626)

Deferred commissions

(476)

(1,833)

(1,396)

(4,503)

Deferred professional service costs

(289)

(400)

(918)

(1,301)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,066

1,042

242

(822)

Accounts payable

(3,847)

514

(14,048)

2,378

Operating lease liabilities

(1,570)

(1,472)

(4,186)

(4,267)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,065)

59

(2,576)

(3,072)

Deferred revenue

(2,862)

(3,202)

(100)

(2,890)

Accrued compensation

1,165

378

(1,949)

(428)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,738

(7,436)

(8,524)

(21,384)

Investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment

(132)

(119)

(3,431)

(712)

Purchase of marketable securities



(9,289)

(2,994)

(23,069)

Sales of marketable securities





2,001


Maturities of marketable securities



3,217

17,400

14,670

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(132)

(6,191)

12,976

(9,111)

Financing activities:






Proceeds from exercise of stock options

23

79

178

1,924

Proceeds from ESPP offering

185



371


Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)

(464)

(1,395)

(1,394)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(257)

(385)

(846)

530








Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,349

(14,012)

3,606

(29,965)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

45,599

51,377

44,342

67,330

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

47,948

$

37,365

$

47,948

$

37,365








Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

46,804

$

36,040

$

46,804

$

36,040

Restricted cash, non-current

1,144

1,325

1,144

1,325

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

47,948

$

37,365

$

47,948

$

37,365

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Gross profit:








GAAP gross profit subscription

$

26,056

$

25,470

$

26,383

$

79,677

$

77,753

Stock-based compensation

224

205

180

598

595

Amortization of internal-use software

79

79



184


Amortization of intangibles

530

530

660

1,590

1,834

Reduction in workforce



221



221


Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

26,889

$

26,505

$

27,223

$

82,270

$

80,182

GAAP gross margin subscription

76.5

%

74.3

%

75.6

%

74.6

%

75.7

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

78.9

%

77.3

%

78.0

%

77.1

%

78.1

%










GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(2,865)

$

(2,731)

$

(5,423)

$

(9,175)

$

(13,666)

Stock-based compensation

171

144

236

431

737

Reduction in workforce



317



317


Non-GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(2,694)

$

(2,270)

$

(5,187)

$

(8,427)

$

(12,929)

GAAP gross margin professional services

(284)

%

(226)

%

(967)

%

(318)

%

(326)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services

(267)

%

(187)

%

(925)

%

(292)

%

(308)

%










GAAP gross profit

$

23,191

$

22,739

$

20,960

$

70,502

$

64,087

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

1,004

1,496

1,076

3,341

3,166

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

24,195

$

24,235

$

22,036

$

73,843

$

67,253

GAAP gross margin

66.1

%

64.1

%

59.1

%

64.3

%

60.0

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

69.0

%

68.3

%

62.1

%

67.4

%

62.9

%










Operating expense:








GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,158

$

7,683

$

9,829

$

24,313

$

27,933

Stock-based compensation

(282)

(748)

(678)

(1,702)

(1,967)

Amortization of intangibles

(528)

(528)

(528)

(1,584)

(1,072)

Reduction in workforce

2

(334)



(332)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

5,350

$

6,073

$

8,623

$

20,695

$

24,894










GAAP research and development

$

11,182

$

13,043

$

14,295

$

38,047

$

44,507

Stock-based compensation

(1,026)

(1,314)

(1,294)

(3,503)

(4,731)

Reduction in workforce

(5)

(658)



(663)


Certain legal expenses







191

(191)

Capitalization of internally developed software







21


Non-GAAP research and development

$

10,151

$

11,071

$

13,001

$

34,093

$

39,585










GAAP general and administrative

$

6,341

$

6,340

$

6,440

$

19,257

$

20,743

Stock-based compensation

(1,401)

(858)

(625)

(3,325)

(3,817)

Amortization of intangibles





(16)

(17)

(50)

Certain legal expenses









(533)

Reduction in workforce

15

(497)



(482)


Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

4,955

$

4,985

$

5,799

$

15,433

$

16,343










GAAP goodwill impairment

$



$



$



$

50,300

$


Goodwill impairment







(50,300)


Non-GAAP goodwill impairment

$



$



$



$



$












GAAP operating expense

$

23,681

$

27,066

$

30,564

$

131,917

$

93,183

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,225)

(4,937)

(3,141)

(61,696)

(12,361)

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

20,456

$

22,129

$

27,423

$

70,221

$

80,822










Operating loss:








GAAP operating loss

$

(490)

$

(4,327)

$

(9,604)

$

(61,415)

$

(29,096)

Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,229

6,433

4,217

65,037

15,527

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

3,739

$

2,106

$

(5,387)

$

3,622

$

(13,569)










Net loss and net loss per share:








GAAP net loss

$

(447)

$

(4,204)

$

(9,336)

$

(60,986)

$

(28,256)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,229

6,433

4,217

65,037

15,527

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

3,782

$

2,229

$

(5,119)

$

4,051

$

(12,729)

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$



$

(0.03)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.41)

$

(0.20)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

(0.04)

$

0.03

$

(0.09)

Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation

152,146

150,078

145,701

150,372

144,434

Castlight Media Contact:
Caroline Kawashima
[email protected]  
415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:
[email protected]
415-829-1680

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

