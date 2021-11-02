Castlight Health Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nov 02, 2021, 16:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"We delivered a solid third quarter reflecting continued progress across both our employer and health plan businesses," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "This quarter our team produced our highest direct-to-employer bookings in over three years, which led to our third straight quarter of sequential ARR growth, and our health plan pipeline grew substantially in Q3. The momentum we are seeing is a direct result of the strong product-market fit of our next generation navigation solution that seamlessly blends technology and service to produce results for our customers."
Financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes:
- Total revenue of $34.8 million, compared to $35.1 million
- GAAP gross margin of 66.2%, compared to 66.1%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 69.1%, compared to 69.0%
- GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million, compared to $0.5 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $2.5 million, compared to $3.7 million
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.00
- Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02
- Cash provided by operations of $5.8 million, compared to $2.7 million
Total cash was $65.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business Outlook
For the full year 2021, the Company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $4 million to income of $1 million
- Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.03 to income of $0.01, based on approximately 160 million shares
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects:
- Revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million
Quarterly Conference Call
Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 7079838.
About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2021 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding certain 2021 financial projections, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2021, when filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Copyright 2021 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|
As of
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
65,768
|
$
|
49,242
|
Accounts receivable and other, net
|
23,284
|
31,740
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
7,053
|
3,800
|
Total current assets
|
96,105
|
84,782
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,331
|
5,321
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
—
|
1,144
|
Deferred commissions
|
7,092
|
9,556
|
Deferred professional service costs
|
3,624
|
4,462
|
Intangible assets, net
|
4,756
|
7,930
|
Goodwill
|
41,485
|
41,485
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
6,860
|
10,238
|
Other assets
|
106
|
1,855
|
Total assets
|
$
|
164,359
|
$
|
166,773
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
4,543
|
$
|
5,145
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
3,997
|
7,898
|
Accrued compensation
|
9,398
|
8,633
|
Deferred revenue
|
9,703
|
6,848
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,004
|
5,789
|
Total current liabilities
|
32,645
|
34,313
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
188
|
663
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
3,950
|
7,446
|
Other liabilities, non-current
|
485
|
485
|
Total liabilities
|
37,268
|
42,907
|
Stockholders' equity
|
127,091
|
123,866
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
164,359
|
$
|
166,773
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue:
|
Subscription
|
$
|
31,613
|
$
|
34,069
|
$
|
94,851
|
$
|
106,741
|
Professional services and other
|
3,163
|
1,009
|
10,587
|
2,882
|
Total revenue, net
|
34,776
|
35,078
|
105,438
|
109,623
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Cost of subscription(1)
|
8,081
|
8,013
|
24,157
|
27,064
|
Cost of professional services and other(1)
|
3,675
|
3,874
|
12,513
|
12,057
|
Total cost of revenue
|
11,756
|
11,887
|
36,670
|
39,121
|
Gross profit
|
23,020
|
23,191
|
68,768
|
70,502
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing(1)
|
7,079
|
6,158
|
21,200
|
24,313
|
Research and development(1)
|
11,631
|
11,182
|
36,060
|
38,047
|
General and administrative(1)
|
6,195
|
6,341
|
18,927
|
19,257
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
50,300
|
Total operating expenses
|
24,905
|
23,681
|
76,187
|
131,917
|
Operating loss
|
(1,885)
|
(490)
|
(7,419)
|
(61,415)
|
Other income, net
|
132
|
43
|
281
|
429
|
Income before income taxes
|
(1,753)
|
(447)
|
(7,138)
|
(60,986)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
279
|
—
|
279
|
—
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,032)
|
$
|
(447)
|
$
|
(7,417)
|
$
|
(60,986)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|
161,103
|
152,146
|
158,961
|
150,372
|
(1)
|
Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Cost of subscription
|
$
|
256
|
$
|
224
|
$
|
735
|
$
|
598
|
Cost of professional services and other
|
145
|
171
|
565
|
431
|
Sales and marketing
|
483
|
282
|
1,275
|
1,702
|
Research and development
|
1,001
|
1,026
|
3,130
|
3,503
|
General and administrative
|
1,315
|
1,401
|
3,772
|
3,325
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,032)
|
$
|
(447)
|
$
|
(7,417)
|
$
|
(60,986)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,674
|
1,763
|
4,913
|
4,907
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
50,300
|
Stock-based compensation
|
3,200
|
3,104
|
9,477
|
9,559
|
Amortization of deferred commissions
|
1,372
|
1,598
|
3,940
|
5,517
|
Amortization of deferred professional service costs
|
568
|
760
|
1,715
|
2,417
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
1,145
|
1,134
|
3,377
|
3,765
|
Other
|
13
|
—
|
32
|
2
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable and other, net
|
(1,549)
|
2,704
|
8,456
|
926
|
Deferred commissions
|
(1,283)
|
(476)
|
(1,476)
|
(1,396)
|
Deferred professional service costs
|
(298)
|
(289)
|
(819)
|
(918)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
1,663
|
1,066
|
(360)
|
242
|
Accounts payable
|
808
|
(3,847)
|
(650)
|
(14,048)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(1,476)
|
(1,570)
|
(4,281)
|
(4,186)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(73)
|
(1,065)
|
(2,016)
|
(2,576)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(189)
|
(2,862)
|
2,380
|
(100)
|
Accrued compensation
|
2,294
|
1,165
|
765
|
(1,949)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
5,837
|
2,738
|
18,036
|
(8,524)
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(456)
|
(132)
|
(701)
|
(3,431)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2,994)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,001
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
17,400
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
(456)
|
(132)
|
(701)
|
12,976
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
259
|
23
|
485
|
178
|
Proceeds from ESPP offering
|
390
|
185
|
623
|
371
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(465)
|
(465)
|
(1,395)
|
(1,395)
|
Final payment on term loan
|
(490)
|
—
|
(490)
|
—
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(306)
|
(257)
|
(777)
|
(846)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(13)
|
—
|
(32)
|
—
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
5,062
|
2,349
|
16,526
|
3,606
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
61,850
|
45,599
|
50,386
|
44,342
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
66,912
|
$
|
47,948
|
$
|
66,912
|
$
|
47,948
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
65,768
|
$
|
46,804
|
$
|
65,768
|
$
|
46,804
|
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,144
|
—
|
1,144
|
—
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
—
|
1,144
|
—
|
1,144
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
66,912
|
$
|
47,948
|
$
|
66,912
|
$
|
47,948
|
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Gross profit:
|
GAAP gross profit subscription
|
$
|
23,532
|
$
|
23,151
|
$
|
26,056
|
$
|
70,694
|
$
|
79,677
|
Stock-based compensation
|
256
|
222
|
224
|
735
|
598
|
Amortization of internal-use
|
79
|
79
|
79
|
237
|
184
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
530
|
530
|
530
|
1,590
|
1,590
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
221
|
Non-GAAP gross profit subscription
|
$
|
24,397
|
$
|
23,982
|
$
|
26,889
|
$
|
73,256
|
$
|
82,270
|
GAAP gross margin subscription
|
74.4
|
%
|
74.4
|
%
|
76.5
|
%
|
74.5
|
%
|
74.6
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin subscription
|
77.2
|
%
|
77.0
|
%
|
78.9
|
%
|
77.2
|
%
|
77.1
|
%
|
GAAP gross profit (loss) professional
|
$
|
(512)
|
$
|
294
|
$
|
(2,865)
|
$
|
(1,926)
|
$
|
(9,175)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
145
|
184
|
171
|
565
|
431
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
317
|
Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)
|
$
|
(367)
|
$
|
478
|
$
|
(2,694)
|
$
|
(1,361)
|
$
|
(8,427)
|
GAAP gross margin professional
|
(16.2)
|
%
|
6.6
|
%
|
(284)
|
%
|
(18.2)
|
%
|
(318)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin professional
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
10.7
|
%
|
(267)
|
%
|
(12.9)
|
%
|
(292)
|
%
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
23,020
|
$
|
23,445
|
$
|
23,191
|
$
|
68,768
|
$
|
70,502
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
1,010
|
1,015
|
1,004
|
3,127
|
3,341
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
24,030
|
$
|
24,460
|
$
|
24,195
|
$
|
71,895
|
$
|
73,843
|
GAAP gross margin
|
66.2
|
%
|
65.9
|
%
|
66.1
|
%
|
65.2
|
%
|
64.3
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
69.1
|
%
|
68.7
|
%
|
69.0
|
%
|
68.2
|
%
|
67.4
|
%
|
Operating expense:
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
7,079
|
$
|
7,208
|
$
|
6,158
|
$
|
21,200
|
$
|
24,313
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(483)
|
(442)
|
(282)
|
(1,275)
|
(1,702)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
(528)
|
(528)
|
(528)
|
(1,584)
|
(1,584)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
(332)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
6,068
|
$
|
6,238
|
$
|
5,350
|
$
|
18,341
|
$
|
20,695
|
GAAP research and development
|
$
|
11,631
|
$
|
12,316
|
$
|
11,182
|
$
|
36,060
|
$
|
38,047
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1,001)
|
(1,060)
|
(1,026)
|
(3,130)
|
(3,503)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
(663)
|
Certain legal expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
191
|
Capitalization of internally
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
21
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
10,630
|
$
|
11,256
|
$
|
10,151
|
$
|
32,930
|
$
|
34,093
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
6,195
|
$
|
6,366
|
$
|
6,341
|
$
|
18,927
|
$
|
19,257
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(1,315)
|
(1,262)
|
(1,401)
|
(3,772)
|
(3,325)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(17)
|
Reduction in workforce
|
—
|
—
|
15
|
—
|
(482)
|
Non-GAAP general and
|
$
|
4,880
|
$
|
5,104
|
$
|
4,955
|
$
|
15,155
|
$
|
15,433
|
GAAP goodwill impairment
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
50,300
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(50,300)
|
Non-GAAP goodwill impairment
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
24,905
|
$
|
25,890
|
$
|
23,681
|
$
|
76,187
|
$
|
131,917
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(3,327)
|
(3,292)
|
(3,225)
|
(9,761)
|
(61,696)
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
$
|
21,578
|
$
|
22,598
|
$
|
20,456
|
$
|
66,426
|
$
|
70,221
|
Operating income (loss):
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(1,885)
|
$
|
(2,445)
|
$
|
(490)
|
$
|
(7,419)
|
$
|
(61,415)
|
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|
4,337
|
4,307
|
4,229
|
12,888
|
65,037
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
2,452
|
$
|
1,862
|
$
|
3,739
|
$
|
5,469
|
$
|
3,622
|
Net income (loss) and net income
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(2,032)
|
$
|
(2,389)
|
$
|
(447)
|
$
|
(7,417)
|
$
|
(60,986)
|
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP
|
4,337
|
4,307
|
4,229
|
12,888
|
65,037
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
2,305
|
$
|
1,918
|
$
|
3,782
|
$
|
5,471
|
$
|
4,051
|
GAAP net loss per share, basic and
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share,
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.03
|
Shares used in basic and diluted net
|
161,103
|
158,951
|
152,146
|
158,961
|
150,372
Castlight Media Contact:
Caroline Kawashima
[email protected]
415-246-0313
Castlight Investor Contact:
[email protected]
443-213-0500
SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.
