Castlight Health Deepens Leadership Bench With Three New Executive Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), the leading healthcare navigation platform, today announced the addition of three new seasoned executives to its leadership team: Richa Gupta, Chief People Officer, Vijay Anand, Executive Vice President of Engineering, and Angel Rosa, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The new leaders collectively bring more than 60 years of rich experience spanning enterprise, consumer technology, and digital health, and will play a pivotal role as Castlight continues to gain traction as the leading digital front door to healthcare navigation for employers and health plans.

"We're proud to have these strong leaders join Castlight and bring such critical expertise to accelerate Castlight's continued growth and innovation," said Maeve O'Meara, Chief Executive Officer of Castlight Health. "We look forward to the immediate impact that Richa, Vijay, and Angel will have in building on Castlight's history of innovation to create a world-class workplace, products, and customer experience."

Richa Gupta

Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, Gupta will lead all aspects of the Human Resources organization and focus on architecting Talent strategies that will champion Castlight's mission, commitment to inclusion, and strong culture to enable the continued engagement, growth, and development of a workforce that supports more than 20 million insured lives. Gupta brings years of experience in creating mission-driven, people-first, and inclusive organizations for companies undergoing growth and transformation.

With more than two decades of strategic HR leadership with top global technology companies, Gupta joins Castlight most recently from Zoox, where she served as acting Chief People Officer to lead Zoox's acquisition by Amazon. Prior to Zoox, Gupta served as Vice President of Human Resources at PayPal and at GE Digital, where she oversaw HR for their Product, Technology, Platform, Commercial, Sales, Marketing, and Support organizations. Gupta built her career in various HR management roles at Vantiv and LexisNexis.

Gupta holds a Master's degree in Organizational Psychology from Delhi University in India and an MBA from Wright State University in Ohio.

Vijay Anand

Executive Vice President, Engineering

Anand's role as Executive Vice President of Engineering will focus on developing a multi-year technology strategy leveraging advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning, to deliver deep, personalized care for the entire healthcare navigation platform.

Prior to Castlight, Anand served for more than a decade as Senior Vice President of Global Engineering at Intuit, where he had a profound impact on company culture that led Intuit to be ranked among the top ten best companies to work for across all global locations. Anand established global development centers that excel in technologies such as AI and Machine Learning, and built products that power prosperity for millions of consumers and small businesses around the world. For his work at Intuit, he received the prestigious Bill Campbell Coach Award as well as the CEO Leadership Award.

Anand brings nearly 30 years of experience in product and engineering to Castlight. Prior to Intuit he was Vice President of Engineering at Sun Microsystems and Oracle Corporation and played entrepreneurial roles at NetDynamics and Transarc.

Anand holds graduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Computer Science from the University of Arizona, and the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School. He also serves on the board of AnitaB.org that champions women in technology and organizes the annual Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.

Angel Rosa

Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

Angel Rosa joins Castlight in the newly-created role of Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Rosa will lead the company's efforts to continue developing a best-in-class customer experience for some of the largest employers and health plans in the U.S, covering every touchpoint from implementation to customer support, user experience, strategic account planning, as well as alliances.

Prior to joining Castlight, Rosa served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager for Client Services at Access Healthcare Services, which provides revenue cycle management services to providers and payers. With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Rosa also worked for 13 years at athenahealth, managing Professional Services, Customer Success, and new Service Development teams.

Rosa received "Boston's 100 most influential people of color" award for his positive influence and leadership in the Health, Human Services and Life Sciences sector by Get Konnected. Rosa holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and Management from Cambridge College.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms employee benefits into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided experience, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

