Castlight Health Partners With Noom to Expand Access to Personalized Programs for Weight and Chronic Conditions

Castlight's personalized health benefits platform provides seamless access to Noom's health programs including diabetes, GLP-1s and weight support for employers and health plans.

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health , the leading health navigation platform, and Noom, the leading platform for preventive health, today announced a new partnership to bring Noom's program to Castlight's extensive ecosystem of health and wellbeing partners.

Through this collaboration, employers can purchase Noom directly through Castlight, allowing members to seamlessly discover, access, and enroll in Noom programs – including Noom Weight, Noom Med, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention – directly through the Castlight app. Members also gain access to GLP-1s through Noom Med, helping those prescribed these medications integrate them effectively with lifestyle and behavior change for sustainable health outcomes.

Supported by Castlight's personalized navigation and Care Guide services, members will receive timely nudges and recommendations that connect them with Noom's psychology-based program to build healthier habits, achieve weight management and health goals, and improve long-term wellbeing.

"Weight management is one of the most urgent and costly challenges employers and health plans face today," said Victor Leclere, SVP of Commercial at Castlight Health. "By embedding Noom into our ecosystem of 40+ partners -- and powering it with Castlight's proven ability to drive a 3.25x increase in engagement -- we're giving employers and health plans a smarter, more sustainable alternative to rising drug costs and a better way to support their members."

Noom's program leverages cognitive behavioral techniques, coaching, and technology to help users create sustainable lifestyle changes. By embedding into Castlight's connected navigation platform, Noom will reach more individuals at critical moments in their health journey, removing barriers to discovery and making it easier for people to take action. The deep integration between Castlight and Noom helps incentivize members to complete micro-behaviors, linked to sustained engagement with the Noom program. Allowing employers to reward members for completing different activities, together, help members achieve long-term lifestyle changes aligned to their weight management goals.

"At Noom, we believe small, science-backed changes can lead to lasting health improvements," said Cody Fair, Noom's Chief Commercial Officer. "Partnering with Castlight allows us to expand our reach and ensure that more employees and health plan members can benefit from our program, supported by Castlight's proven navigation and engagement capabilities."

Castlight Health and Noom invite you to join their upcoming webinar "Coffee Break with Castlight: Mindful Eating with Noom" where you'll hear directly from a Noom clinical leader on mindful eating during the busy new year. Register here: castlight.co/noom

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health simplifies healthcare navigation by providing a comprehensive and highly tailored digital platform and clinical services. Leveraging advanced personalization capabilities, Castlight identifies individual needs to deliver customized health and wellbeing experiences, guiding individuals through their unique health journeys and helping them engage with the right programs and care at the right time. Founded in 2008, Castlight enables large employers and health plans to drive better outcomes, improve engagement and maximize the value of healthcare benefits. apree health, the parent company of Castlight Health, is a business unit of Mosaic Health. For more information, visit www.castlighthealth.com .

About Noom

Noom is the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, to millions. Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals' health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit www.mosaichealth.com or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Erin Bocherer

678-294-2258

[email protected]

SOURCE Castlight Health