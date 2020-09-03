Castlight Health Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) today announced that on September 1st, 2020, Castlight was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

On March 30, 2020, Castlight received notification from the NYSE that the Company was no longer in compliance with the continued listing criteria that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Castlight regained compliance after its average closing price for the 30 trading days ended August 31st, 2020 and its closing price on August 31st, 2020 both exceeded $1.00 per share.

Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight, stated, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards. Castlight hasn't wavered from its mission of making it as easy as possible to navigate healthcare, which is especially essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the past six months, we continued to innovate and deliver timely solutions such as the first national COVID-19 testing site directory, which powers Google Search and Google Maps as well as multiple state and local health departments. In addition, Castlight launched Working Well, a comprehensive solution supporting employers, colleges, universities, and school systems in bringing people back-to-work safely amidst the rapidly shifting landscape of the pandemic and is supporting multiple organizations live on Working Well today."

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's plans and expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy and business operations and the Company's continued listing on the NYSE. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Castlight Investor Relations: [email protected], 443-213-0500

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

