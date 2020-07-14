Castlight Health to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after the market close. At 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, senior management will host a conference call to review the company's financial performance.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3238128. A live audio webcast will be available online at ir.castlighthealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Castlight Media Contact:

Courtney Lamie

[email protected]

276-492-4248

Castlight Investor Contact:

[email protected]

443-213-0500

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.castlighthealth.com

