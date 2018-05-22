Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

The live and archived webcasts of the Jefferies conference presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals - based on their unique profile - to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.

Investor Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

ir@castlighthealth.com

415-829-1680

Media Contact:

Shannon Magill

press@castlighthealth.com

415-829-1500

