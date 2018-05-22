Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:
- The Chardan 2nd Annual Digital Health Conference in San Francisco on May 22. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time.
- The Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 7. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The live and archived webcasts of the Jefferies conference presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.
About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals - based on their unique profile - to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.
For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com.
Investor Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
ir@castlighthealth.com
415-829-1680
Media Contact:
Shannon Magill
press@castlighthealth.com
415-829-1500
Copyright 2018 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.


