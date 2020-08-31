Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Will Bondurant , chief financial officer, will participate in the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 .

, chief financial officer, will participate in the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference on . Maeve O'Meara , chief executive officer, and Will Bondurant , chief financial officer, will present at the 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:40am ET . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

