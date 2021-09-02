Castlight Health To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Colliers 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 . Will Bondurant , chief financial officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings.

. , chief financial officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings. The 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 . Maeve O'Meara , chief executive officer, and Will Bondurant , chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:20 pm ET .

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

[email protected]

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

[email protected]

443-213-0500

