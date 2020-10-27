Castor and Datavant Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Life Sciences Companies to More Efficiently Use Real-World Data

SAN FRANCISCO and HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect and exchange their data, and Castor, a leading provider of clinical trial technology, today announced a partnership designed to increase clinical trial efficiency and enable life sciences companies and CROs to more efficiently use real-world data.

Castor will embed Datavant's technology within its patient-facing products, enabling a more comprehensive solution for linking real-world data for consented patients in both clinical trials and registries. Linking real-world data will in turn enable life sciences companies and CROs to gain a deeper understanding of their patients and increase endpoint reliability.

"This partnership will enable users of Castor's clinical trial solutions to take advantage of Datavant's open data ecosystem to incorporate real-world data into their analysis," said Jason LaBonte, Chief Strategy Officer at Datavant. "This partnership will greatly reduce the administrative complexity of accessing real-world data for Castor's partners."

"The industry has long seen the potential of real-world data, yet ironically, real-world implementations are rare. We are very excited to bring the industry one step closer to unlocking the potential of real-world data by allowing seamless integration of structured trial data with real-world data sources through Datavant's platform. Our partnership will make it significantly easier to bring real-world data into a trial." said Derk Arts, MD, PhD, CEO at Castor.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

About Castor

Based in the United States and The Netherlands, Castor is an international health-tech company founded by CEO Derk Arts, MD, PhD. Their cloud-based clinical data platform simplifies the clinical trial process, from recruitment to analysis, for researchers worldwide.

More than 50,000 researchers across 90 countries are using Castor to supercharge their research. Castor's platform has supported more than 4,000 commercial and academic studies that cover a broad range of therapeutic areas including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rare diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology. Researchers on the platform generate vast amounts of data from traditional and remote trials, and Castor recently reached milestones of 180,000,000 data points and 2,000,000 enrolled patients. Castor's goal is to make the world's research data reusable, enabling AI-driven clinical trials, and ultimately creating a future in which they maximize the impact of data through reuse.

Learn more about Castor at www.castoredc.com

