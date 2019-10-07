Castor Announces International Expansion to Meet Growing Demand for AI-Powered Clinical Data Platform

AMSTERDAM AND HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castor, a health-tech company that helps medical researchers maximize the value of research data, today announces its international business expansion. By strengthening its presence in the US and the EU, Castor is enabling more researchers and commercial companies around the world to accelerate the discovery of evidence that cures diseases.

Castor's Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform enables every researcher worldwide to easily capture and integrate medical research data from any source in real-time, including clinicians, patients, devices and wearables. Researchers on the platform generate vast amounts of data from traditional and decentralized trials, and Castor recently reached milestones of 100,000,000 data points and 1,000,000 enrolled patients. Castor EDC is now used by 90% of academic institutions in The Netherlands and is helping the country increase its influence in the international research community. It has also grown rapidly across the EU, the UK and the US, partnering with several research institutions including University Medical Centre Hamburg, King's College London, Texas A&M University, and Nebraska Methodist Health System.

To provide further support to US commercial companies and academic institutions, Castor has expanded its operations to the US with the appointment of Frank Cesaro as Head of Global Sales. Cesaro is based in Castor's new offices in New Jersey and is actively expanding the team and partnering with leading medical device, biotech and pharma companies. Cesaro's extensive industry experience and established track record includes serving as Head of Sales at Zocdoc, a US based health-tech company.

Derk Arts, Castor's founder and CEO, stated: "Our mission is to standardize data using machine learning and create the most extensive, diverse, and distributed medical research dataset the world has ever seen. This will enable the medical community to discover potential cures for diseases at an unprecedented pace. 2019 has been a transformational year for Castor as we doubled our headcount and are now supporting more than 30,000 biotechnology, medical device, pharmaceutical, and academic researchers across over 90 countries. Frank's appointment will enable us to build on our success in the European market and accelerate the development of our US business."

As one of the first companies to leverage machine readable data for clinical research, Castor's platform will enable AI-driven clinical trials and provide invaluable insights to commercial research. It currently hosts more than 4,000 research projects in more than 220 internationally renowned academic and commercial institutions including Stryker, Xcenda, and EIP Pharma.

About Castor EDC

Based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and New Jersey, US, Castor is an international health-tech company founded in 2012 by CEO Derk Arts, MD, PhD to help medical researchers maximize the value of research data. Castor's Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform enables every researcher worldwide to easily capture and integrate medical research data from any source in real-time, including clinicians, patients, devices and wearables.

In 2018, Castor raised $6.25m in funding from healthcare investor INKEF Capital in the Netherlands.

