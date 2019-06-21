Castor Oil market is further projected to reach a volume of 943.5 Kilotons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global castor oil market reached a volume of more than 763 Kilotons in 2018.



The market is further projected to reach a volume of 943.5 Kilotons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024. Castor oil, produced from castor beans, is a multi-purpose vegetable oil sourced from castor beans which are primarily found in the tropical areas of Africa and Asia. It is an active ingredient with pale yellow, translucent texture and a mild odour. Castor oil has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties and thus, it is considered safe for skin and hair. Owing to this, castor oil remains a popular choice among consumers to naturally treat their common conditions like constipation as well as skin problems. Apart from this, it also finds major applications in the industrial sector for the processing of a wide variety of products.



Global Castor Oil Market Drivers/Constraints:

Castor oil is becoming an essential bio-based raw material which makes it ideal for various industrial applications. As a result, it is being increasingly used as a potential alternative to petroleum-based chemicals.



On account of its distinctive chemical structure, castor oil acts as a major raw material which is used in the production of various end products such as biodiesel, polyurethane adhesives, machining oils, refrigeration lubricants, etc. This versatile nature of castor oil has been contributing towards the propelling growth of the market.

As compared to other vegetable oils, castor oil is a healthier and less expensive alternative. Owing to this, food grade castor oil has gained a momentum in the food industry in the form of flavourings, mould inhibitor, food additives and packaging.



The global castor oil market is being hindered by the unstable prices of castor beans which is the result of their fluctuating supply. This supply highly depends upon the weather conditions of the region and a long harvesting process of castor beans.



End-Use Insights:

The global castor oil market has been segmented on the basis of end-use which mainly include pharmaceuticals, lubricants, paints and soaps. Currently, castor oil is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry in the form of an anti-inflammatory agent.



Regional Insights:

On a geographical basis, China represents the largest market for castor oil. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the cosmetic, surface coating and pharmaceutical industries across the region. China is followed by Europe, India, the United States and Brazil.



Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Adani Wilmar

Jayant Agro

Gokul Overseas

Kandla Agro & Chemicals



