Castr Joins SRT Alliance to Expand Open-Source Development of SRT Protocol

The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, is focused on overcoming the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol. SRT is a free open-source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet. With over 450 members in the SRT Alliance and widespread industry adoption, SRT is the fastest-growing open-source streaming project.



"Castr Live Streaming Inc. is honored and humbled to join this industry initiative. We recently introduced the beta feature of streaming videos with the SRT protocol for the first time and have received positive responses from our users," said Govinda Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Castr Live Streaming Inc.



Sunil continued, "Becoming a member of the SRT Alliance gives us not only a resourceful portal to contribute our expertise but also the possibility to explore the latest technologies and integrate them into a wide array of video streaming use cases."



"With a world that's moving quickly towards videos over any network, Castr is focused on offering top-tier livestreaming solutions for its customers. A live video streaming company focused in Church, Live TV, Sports, Gaming and Education that needs a one-size-fits-all streaming protocol," said Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, Director SRT Alliance at Haivision. "By adopting SRT and joining the SRT Alliance, Castr is taking its solutions to the next level."



About the SRT Open-Source Project & SRT Alliance

SRT is an open-source video transport protocol and technology stack, developed and pioneered by Haivision, that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. The SRT Open Source Project, supported by the SRT Alliance, is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit www.srtalliance.org.



About Castr Live Streaming Inc.

Founded in 2019, Castr offers cloud-based live video streaming solutions that are easy to use, efficient, and affordable. Castr's cutting-edge innovations enable powerful livestreaming, multistreaming, IP camera streaming, and video hosting. The solution is widely adopted by users from small to large businesses across the globe. To learn how Castr can help your business grow with video streaming, visit https://castr.io.

