Castra Announces Partnership with Cribl to Enhance Data Visibility

Cribl Stream boosts routing capabilities for security teams using Castra, enables in-depth SIEM implementations, and reduces overhead costs.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castra is proud to announce a new partnership with Cribl, the data company for IT and security. Castra customers can add Cribl Stream to Castra's managed detection and response solution, enhancing data-driven decision-making and reducing data storage costs in complex enterprise environments.

Cribl Stream gives teams additional control over telemetry data and the flexibility to observe, route, enrich, and process data at every stage of the security lifecycle. With Cribl Stream, enterprises can quickly ingest data and seamlessly integrate it at scale, optimizing log volumes, increasing visibility, and improving downstream performance.

"Cribl is quite literally the platform I've wanted for over fifteen years," said Tony Simone, Castra co-founder. "We are all inundated with data going in a hundred different directions. Being able to bring it all together, route the right data to the right places, transform it, and archive it in a cost-effective way makes this system incredibly powerful – and that's just scratching the surface of what it can do."

As a Castra partner, Cribl will help enterprise security teams manage vast volumes of data more efficiently. Cloud-native SIEM solutions offer rapid data ingestion and query performance, but they are not the most cost-effective solution for storing log, trace, and metric data. Cribl Stream lets enterprises keep high volume data in low-cost storage and replay that data on-demand.

The result is a fast, cost-effective system for managing the flow of data throughout the enterprise. Castra and Cribl are actively working together to address the challenges of routing, filtering, and enriching data in transit to improve security outcomes while reducing inefficiencies and overhead costs.

"For most of my career, moving the same data to multiple locations and editing data in flight was the norm," added Grant Leonard, Castra co-founder. "This was largely accomplished with scripting hacks on subpar platforms, which was almost always a temporary solution. Cribl changes everything, giving Castra the ability to collect, transform and route to multiple locations at enterprise volumes. We couldn't be more excited about the potentials we have now."

Castra's dedication to radical transparency and unlimited visibility makes it an ideal partner for Cribl's industry-leading observability platform. With Cribl Stream, enterprise security teams gain the ability to observe and route data more effectively, making it easier to detect and respond to emerging threats quickly while ensuring regulatory compliance at every stage in the process.

"As more enterprises tap managed security services providers to bolster their security operations, MSSPs are faced with the challenge of working with many organizations at once, each with their own unique set of tools," said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President, Global Channels & Alliances at Cribl. "To be successful, MSSPs like Castra need security solutions that are interoperable, vendor-agnostic, and can work across any environment and every toolset. We're proud to be partnering with Castra to help them increase their reach and value delivery to customers, who will benefit from observability as a service, a supercharged SOC, and reduced overhead."

About Castra:

Founded in 2012 by Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra provides enterprise-level managed detection and response services to more than 2000 organizations globally. The company leverages world-class SIEM and SOAR expertise to help customers meet security needs without compromising transparency. Castra serves large and medium enterprises, providing 24/7 managed security services custom-tailored to meet industry-specific objectives in fintech, manufacturing, municipalities, and educationally oriented clients.

About Cribl:

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA.

For additional information, please contact Castra Marketing Director, Tabitha Flythe, at [email protected].

SOURCE Castra Managed Services