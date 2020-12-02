Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Size Worth $16.2 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market size is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. This growth is driven by the rising global burden of castrate-resistant prostate cancer and unhealthy lifestyle.

In addition, the anticipated launch of new products and rising awareness of prostate cancer are likely to enhance the growth rate of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing adoption of novel drugs and strong pipeline are factors likely to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Prostate cancer is the highest prevalent cancer in men. 1 in 9 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer

Within 3 years of diagnosis, 10-50% of overall prostate cancer cases develop into metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer

The recommendation of products from healthcare authorities is expected to increase the sales of the drug, thereby fueling the market growth. For instance, Provenge is recommended by the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and the American Urological Association

Australia and New Zealand have the highest prevalence rate of the disease, followed by North America and Europe

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, Radiotherapy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market

The hormonal therapy segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 83.1% in 2019. The segment is driven by increasing market penetration of Xtandi (enzalutamide) and the launch of Erleada (apalutamide) in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Furthermore, the development and approval of an additional indication of Xtandi are driving the segment growth. In addition, immunotherapy is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to the presence of strong product pipeline drugs, which are projected to be launched during the forecast period.

North America's dominant share is attributable to high disease burden, technological advancements, proactive government measures, increased consumer awareness about the disease, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The presence of key players in this region is a key factor in boosting the growth of the market in the region. In addition, developing countries such as India and China are witnessing a high incidence of the disease that has resulted in an increase in the demand for improved therapeutics, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and a rise in government funding for oncology and other research activities. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The presence of prominent players such as Sanofi; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Bayer AG in this market space significantly diminishes the opportunities of a new entry as it is difficult to match the high capital requirements. Key players are investing highly in the development of new molecules to maintain their presence in the market and acquire market share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market based on therapy and region:

Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Chemotherapy



Hormonal Therapy



Immunotherapy



Radiotherapy

Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Bayer AG

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.