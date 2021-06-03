Castrol announces launch of Castrol® ON ™, range of advanced e-Fluids for improved electric vehicle performance

Castrol ON ™, e-Thermal Fluids

Castrol ON ™, battery e-Thermal Fluids improve thermal management, keeping batteries cooler and at more stable temperatures even in extreme conditions.2

Castrol ON ™, e-Transmission Fluids

Castrol ON ™, e-Transmission Fluids deliver enhanced drivetrain protection, improve efficiency, help EVs go further on a single charge and work to extend the overall life of the drivetrain system.3

Castrol's range of advanced e-Fluids work together to bring a new era for electric vehicles across land and sea.

On land, Castrol has developed a range of e-Fluids to meet the needs of vehicle manufacturers. From transmission fluids, which are inside many electric vehicles already on the road, to greases and thermal fluids, these fluids enable electric vehicles to run smoothly, efficiently and stay cool.





At sea, Castrol e-Fluids support equipment used in the transfer of power from an engine or electric motor to a propeller or thruster

Castrol's e-Fluids were developed in close collaboration with industry partners including the Jaguar Racing Formula E Team. Castrol ON ™, 's motorsport collaborations mean that our e-Fluid technologies were tested to the limit on the racetrack before they ever reached the road.

Laura Posadas, president bp lubricants Americas said:

"Castrol has a long history of innovating and delivering cutting-edge solutions for emerging technologies. Our new Castrol ON™ range offers OEM partners and consumers a full range of advanced e-Fluids to meet the challenging technical demands of current and future electric vehicles."

Castrol provides the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering.

To find out more about Castrol ON ™, visit: https://www.castrol.com/en_us/united-states/home/motor-oil-and-fluids/electric-vehicle-fluids.html#/

About Castrol:

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us

To find out more about Castrol please visit www.castrol.com

Follow Castrol ON ™, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

1 vs mass market EV factory fill fluid 2 vs indirect cooled battery system 3 vs standard EV-transmission fluid

*Castrol e-Fluids benefits demonstrated in bespoke testing and development

