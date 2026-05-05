Castrol ON Advances Liquid Cooling Strategy with OCP Inspired™ Portfolio

PASADENA, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol ON today announced that its PG 25 Direct Liquid Cooling fluid has been recognized under the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) OCP Inspired™ program. Two additional products, DC 15 and DC 20 immersion cooling fluids, are expected to follow. All three will be made available in the OCP Marketplace, which provides users with easy accessibility to premier products. The Castrol ON liquid cooling product suite is among the first of its type offered in the Marketplace.

This recognition and marketplace inclusion reflects Castrol's forward-thinking approach of equipping the data center community with advanced liquid cooling solutions via a global, end-to-end* platform that supports multiple cooling methods across data center environments. By creating an infrastructure for direct-to-chip and immersion cooling solutions, Castrol is building the means to meet the increasing performance demands on data centers, driven by the rapid expansion of AI.

"Liquid cooling is on pace to become the primary cooling method for data centers within the next two years as compute power intensifies and demand grows," said Peter Huang, Global President of Data Center & Thermal Management at Castrol. "The infrastructure for tomorrow must be built today. With the OCP Inspired™ recognition and marketplace inclusion, Castrol's products and network of services and delivery are notably expanding to meet this objective."

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) is a community organization founded to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration, initially to hardware, and rapidly increase the pace of data center innovation. The OCP Inspired™ designation recognizes product-level solutions aligned with OCP specifications and ecosystem requirements. Castrol ON is a longstanding OCP platinum member.

"OCP's industry-leading commitment to driving data center design excellence deeply aligns with our work at Castrol," continued Mr. Huang. "The OCP Inspired™ designation and Marketplace inclusion is an honor that demonstrates our success in designing, developing and producing cutting-edge solutions in the ever-evolving landscape of data center technology."

Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling PG 25 for optimal chip temperature maintenance, and DC 15 and DC 20 immersion cooling fluids, are all part of Castrol's best-in-class liquid cooling adoption ecosystem.

About Castrol Thermal Management

Castrol's thermal management business develops fluids for data centres and energy storage systems under the Castrol ON brand. We serve markets in the US, Europe, the Middle East, China, Australia and Southeast Asia. Castrol ON data centre cooling fluids for AI, machine learning, and cloud computing workloads can support thermal management across the lifecycle of a data centre.

*All services will be delivered in collaboration with third-party suppliers. The availability and rollout of certain services may vary by location and may be introduced at different times depending on regional factors.

SOURCE Castrol