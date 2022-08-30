Casual Dating App Mixxxer Rebrands as 'Mixxxer for Men', Focusing on Men's Interest Advice

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixxxer.com is undergoing a major rebrand and shift in focus, sunsetting its dating app and launching a men's interest lifestyle website focused on health, dating advice, sex tips, and more. Mixxxer.com gained viral notoriety in 2015, being featured on MTV, Thrillist, the Huffington Post, and other major publications.

Mixxxer was hailed as the ultimate no-strings attached hook-up app and was one of the first dating apps to explicitly allow nudes and other X-rated content. The app paved the way for countless hookups and helped usher in care-free online dating. While websites like Match and OKCupid encouraged long-term relationships, Mixxxer cut the strings.

The Mixxxer dating app was shut down in July, 2022, with the company deleting profiles and payment information to protect users. Ashley Madison offered free sign-ups for existing Mixxxer users, ensuring that the escapades can continue. Going forward, the company will operate under "Mixxxer for Men" and will provide a wide variety of men's interest content.

The company cited a changing landscape while announcing its move towards lifestyle advice. Privacy is now a major concern with explicit photos, in particular, a serious risk for individuals using dating apps.

Mixxxer founder Matt Manes states:

"We are so excited to introduce the new Mixxxer lifestyle website and begin a new chapter in what's been an amazing ride thus far. Between Covid, a rapidly changing world and the proliferation of hookup apps and dating websites, today looks far different from when we first started Mixxxer 7 years ago. We felt we needed to change with the times. So we decided to leverage everything we learned from running Mixxxer to offer our patrons insider guidance and advice when it comes to satisfying their sexual needs and living a better life."

Mixxxer's team of sex and wellness experts will help men and women understand and navigate the changing landscape. The staff emphasizes diversity, with men and women of different orientations provided a platform to offer advice for different lifestyles. Whether an individual is gay, straight, a swinger, looking to have an affair, or whatever else, Mixxxer's writing team provides insights.

While Mixxxer for Men will focus on Men's interest, the site will offer valuable advice for women and non-binary individuals. Dating itself continues to evolve as more people lead less traditional lifestyles. The rise of remote working, dating apps, social distancing, restricted borders, and various other factors have reshaped dating over the past few years.

The modern dating landscape is perhaps more complicated than ever before. Mixxxer for Men is positioning itself as the ultimate go-to source for dating advice and men's interests, providing insights that will empower men, women, and non-binary individuals.

For more information, please visit Mixxxer.com or contact [email protected]

Contact:

Matt Manes

907-316-5210

SOURCE Mixxxer