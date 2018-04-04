Casual-dining traffic and sales down according to the Technomic Chain Restaurant Index

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82059243-technomic-chain-restaurant-index/

"The Technomic Chain Restaurant Index leverages the timeliest measurement of sales, traffic and market share for the restaurant industry," said Sara Monnette, vice president of innovation at Technomic. "Our expertise in foodservice allows us to model and project customer transaction data with an incredible level of accuracy, granularity and transparency."

Questions that the CRI and Transaction Insights can help you answer:

How are the major restaurant segments faring on a monthly basis?

Are major events such as weather or holidays impacting sales and traffic for certain segments?

Is fast casual growing at the same rate we've seen in recent years, or is it starting to slow?

The data used to power the CRI is derived from actual customer transaction data based on a longitudinal panel of 3 million monthly consumers, representing more than 18 million monthly foodservice visits. Visit us at www.technomic.com each month to view updated industry figures.

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, delivers a 360-degree view of the food industry. It impacts growth and profitability for clients by providing consumer-grounded vision and channel-relevant strategic insights. Its services range from major research studies and management consulting solutions to online databases and simple fact-finding assignments. Its clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants and retailers, other foodservice organizations, and various institutions aligned with the food industry. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a recognized leader in business-to-business media and information services for the convenience-retailing, foodservice and grocery industries. Winsight has an extensive media portfolio, including five publications: CSP, Restaurant Business, FoodService Director, Convenience Store Products and Winsight Grocery Business. Winsight also offers a suite of digital products, including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, video products, mobile and tablet apps, and custom marketing solutions. In addition to more than 12 major EduNetworking conferences and advisory meetings, Winsight also produces seven exclusive, large-scale executive-level conferences: Restaurant Leadership Conference, Global Restaurant Leadership Conference, Outlook Leadership Conference, Convenience Retailing University, FSTEC, MenuDirections and Restaurant Directions. In 2015, Winsight acquired Technomic Inc., a provider of primary and secondary market information and advisory services for the food industry. For more information on Winsight and its brands, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

