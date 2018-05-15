Casualx, a Craigslist Personals Alternative App, Saw Traffic Increase by 200% in April

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casualx, the largest casual encounter app and an alternative to Craigslist personals and Backpage, has seen a huge traffic increase after FOSTA bill passed by Congress.

It's well known that many personals sites like Craigslist personals have been closed after the FOSTA bill was passed by Congress. People have been looking for local free hookups sites and personals like Craigslist personals since March. Casualx (https://www.casualxapp.com/), the largest casual encounter app, was built two years ago and aimed to be one of the best alternatives to craigslist. In April, its traffic increased by 200% compared with traffic in March.

As the statistics show on Quora and Reddit, there are many posts and questions about finding a Craigslist casual encounter replacement. For example, "What has replaced Craigslist personals?" These kinds of questions have generated hundreds of thousands of views in a short period of time. Many new sites have been created in the last two months to cater to the users of CL personals and Backpage. Switter was created for sex workers and Doublelist was founded as a site similar to Craigslist personals.

"It will not be a temporary traffic increase for Casualx. Craigslist personals has a huge number of users and they need a substitute," said Michelle Li, the CEO of Casualx. "Also, according to some experts, more sites might be closed in the near future. The alternative apps like Tinder and Casualx will continue to benefit."

The original purpose of creating Casualx was to offer an alternative space for people who are seeking casual encounters. Nowadays, most people use mobile phones to access the Internet. Dating apps have become the main tool for people to find relationships. Casualx was created as a casual encounters app. To solve the spam and scammer issues CL personals was plagued with at that time, Casualx set up a system and a team to review all profiles. The system uses AI technology to study the traits of scammers and spammers and then block them from accessing the app. After the system filter, the review team manually checks each profile to ensure the profile is real.

To offer a different user experience than Craigslist, Casualx studied the favorite features of dating and hookup apps. The app uses the swiping feature similar to Tinder as one of its main features. The team also learned from Instagram and Facebook to create the "moments" feature, which allows users to share their thoughts and lifestyle photos, just like you'd seen on your timeline.

