Cat Care Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide: Top 5 Emerging Countries are Forecast to Reach $15.42 Billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 15.7% over the 2022-27 Period

The Emerging 5 Cat Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $7.43 billion to the global cat care industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $15.42 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 15.7% over the 2022-27 period.

Within the cat care industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $5.80 billion in 2022. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $884.4 and $545.7 million, respectively.

China is expected to lead the cat care industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $13.39 billion in 2027, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $1,107.3 and $680.5 million, respectively.

Company Profiles

Nestle

The J.M. Smucker Co

Mars, Incorporated

Inaba-Petfood Co Ltd

Unicharm Corp

Real Pet Food Company Ltd

EBOS Group Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Co

Champion Petfoods LP

PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk

Doggy AB

Daejoo Co., Ltd.

Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS

Tropikal

RCL Foods

AFGRI

Indian Broiler Group

PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia

Bolton Group

Gambol Pet Group

Tiernahrung Deuerer

Agrolimen

MPM Products

Colgate-Palmolive

