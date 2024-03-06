Cat Care Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide: Top 5 Emerging Countries are Forecast to Reach $15.42 Billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 15.7% over the 2022-27 Period

06 Mar, 2024, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cat Care Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Cat Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $7.43 billion to the global cat care industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $15.42 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 15.7% over the 2022-27 period.
- Within the cat care industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $5.80 billion in 2022. This was followed by Brazil and Mexico with a value of $884.4 and $545.7 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the cat care industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $13.39 billion in 2027, followed by Brazil and Mexico with expected values of $1,107.3 and $680.5 million, respectively.
Report Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five cat care market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five cat care market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key cat care market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five cat care market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Key Questions Addressed
- What was the size of the emerging five cat care market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the emerging five cat care market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five cat care market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the emerging five cat care market?
Company Profiles
- Nestle
- The J.M. Smucker Co
- Mars, Incorporated
- Inaba-Petfood Co Ltd
- Unicharm Corp
- Real Pet Food Company Ltd
- EBOS Group Ltd
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- Champion Petfoods LP
- PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk
- Doggy AB
- Daejoo Co., Ltd.
- Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS
- Tropikal
- RCL Foods
- AFGRI
- Indian Broiler Group
- PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia
- Bolton Group
- Gambol Pet Group
- Tiernahrung Deuerer
- Agrolimen
- MPM Products
- Colgate-Palmolive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mg11k3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article