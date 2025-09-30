ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat® Footwear, the boot brand built from bulldozer DNA, introduces the Reclaimer Wedge — a rugged take on a classic silhouette, engineered for life on and off the clock. Backed by the durability of the world's leader in machinery, this versatile boot comes in eight colorways, from timeless Coffee Bean Brown to bold Navy, designed to move seamlessly from the jobsite to everyday life.

Cat® Footwear Introduces the Reclaimer Wedge, a Jobsite-Ready Boot with All-Day Style

"Style doesn't need to be sacrificed to find a work boot that performs well on the jobsite; the modern worker wants both," said Dit Vannouvong, Senior Marketing Director for Cat Footwear. "These boots fit right in whether you're on the jobsite or grabbing dinner with the crew after work. From steel-toe to soft-toe, classic colors to bold colors, there's a pair for every preference and occasion."

According to recent data, 86% of work footwear buyers say it's important that their work boots are stylish. The Reclaimer Wedge not only features timeless style, but all the of the high-quality features customers have come to expect from Cat Footwear, including:

Full-grain waterproof leather.

Flexible and durable polyurethane outsole.

Waterproof membrane with 100% recycled moisture-wicking mesh lining.

Soft Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) foam footbed for longwearing comfort.

Available in both safety- and soft-toe options, the Reclaimer Wedge is available in both men's and women's sizes. It starts at $115 and is available now on catfootwear.com and nationwide with participating retailers.

About Cat Footwear:

Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers' passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground.

SOURCE Cat Footwear