Cat Litter Market to Reach $13.7 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors such as increase in pet ownership rates, urbanization, rise in awareness of pet health & hygiene, and innovation in eco-friendly & specialized formulations boost the growth of the cat litter market.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cat Litter Market by Product Type (Clumping and Non-Clumping), Raw Material (Clay, Silica, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "cat litter market" was valued at $8.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in pet ownership rates globally, particularly in urban areas, drive demand for cat litter products. Moreover, rise in awareness of pet hygiene and the importance of odor control fuel market growth. Innovations in cat litter technology, such as clumping and odor-absorbing formulas, enhance product efficacy and appeal to consumers. Moreover, the trend toward premiumization in pet care leads to the adoption of higher-quality and specialized cat litter products. Furthermore, convenience-driven lifestyles and busy schedules prompt consumers to seek low-maintenance cat litter solutions. These factors combined contribute to the continued expansion of the cat litter market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2022 $8.0 Billion Market Size In 2032 $13.7 Billion CAGR 4.7 % No. Of Pages In Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Raw Material, Distribution Channel, And Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, GCC And South Africa. Drivers Pet Ownership Trends Growing Tendency To Treat Pets Urbanization Opportunities Health-Conscious Formulations Natural And Organic Options Customized Formulations Restraints Environmental Concerns Consumer Awareness Health Risks

The non-clumping segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the clumping segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the cat litter market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Clumping litter solidifies upon contact with moisture, enclosing liquid waste for effortless removal while keeping the remaining litter tidy and dry. Clumping litter excels in odor management compared to non-clumping alternatives by efficiently trapping and containing odors within the formed clumps. Furthermore, this increased odor control is especially attractive to pet owners aiming for a cleaner and more hygienic environment which benefits both them and their pets.

The others segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By raw material, the clay segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cat litter market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Clay litter exhibits outstanding absorbency, efficiently absorbing moisture, and forming sturdy clumps for effortless waste removal, thereby streamlining litter box upkeep for pet owners. Moreover, its widespread availability and affordability compared to alternative litter materials make it accessible to a diverse consumer base, appealing particularly to budget-conscious pet owners seeking economical waste management solutions.

The specialty pet stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cat litter market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets provide pet owners with a convenient one-stop shopping destination, offering a wide range of cat litter products in addition to other essential pet care items. These retail outlets typically carry diverse selections of cat litter brands, formulations, and package sizes, accommodating various consumer preferences and budget limitations.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. North America emerged as the leading region in the cat litter market in 2023 for various reasons. It boasts a substantial population of pet owners, particularly cat enthusiasts, who prioritize maintaining the health and cleanliness of their pets. This large and dedicated consumer base generates substantial demand for cat litter products. Furthermore, the region benefits from a robust distribution network encompassing pet specialty stores, supermarkets, and online platforms, ensuring convenient access to cat litter products for consumers residing in both urban and rural areas.

Leading Market Players: -

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

The Clorox Company

Dr. Elsey's

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Pestell Pet Products

ZOLUX SAS

Cat Litter Company

Healthy Pet

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

