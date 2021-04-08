Cat Matter Celebrates National Pet Day with Launch of an All New Cat Case

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat Matter, creators of innovative and unique cat furniture, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned Cat Case Combination Cat Tower and Bookcase. The launch will take place on National Pet Day (Sunday, April 11, 2021). Customers who place orders on launch day will enjoy free shipping.

Jeff Faye, the founder of Cat Matter, explained the original Cat Case launched on Kickstarter in 2017. Designed as an alternative to unsightly shag carpet cat towers, the Cat Case looks to the casual observer like a modern, attractive, Scandinavian-inspired bookcase. But cleverly hidden inside are numerous places for feline friends to hide, scratch, climb, and nap.

"The Cat Case helps cat owners keep their pets happy and healthy without ruining their décor," Faye said. "It offers all the stimulation and healthy movement cats require for wellbeing, tucked away in a tasteful piece of furniture cat owners will actually enjoy looking at."

Faye added that when the Kickstarter campaign quickly exceeded its fundraising goal, it confirmed his belief cat owners were tired of ugly cat furniture. But never one to rest on his laurels, he immediately set to work on improvements that don't compromise the modular, stackable design that made the original Cat Case a success.

Improvements include:

Lighter weight

Easier assembly

Replaceable carpeted scratching surfaces

Stainless steel hardware in fun, cat-themed shapes

Three attractive new finishes

Havana Brown (walnut)



Tabby (hand-rubbed birch)



Rag Doll (oak)

"Customers love the original, but we're always challenging ourselves to improve our products in meaningful ways," Faye said. "After lots of hard work, we're confident version two offers even more to love."

To learn more:

Cat Matter website: catmatter.com

Cat Case product page: catmatter.com/products/cat-case?variant=12467883278359

For samples and questions: [email protected]

Cat Matter designs and builds unique, attractive, and innovative cat furniture products designed to please cat and cat owners alike. Built in Chicago, they feature premium materials and quality construction for years of enjoyment.

For more information, visit catmatter.com .

