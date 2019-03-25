Cat Only Boarding & Grooming Business Opens in Hamilton

HAMILTON, N.J., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional pet grooming and boarding facilities typically are loud and high energy - lots of fun for many outgoing dogs. However, cats can become stressed surrounded by the sights, sounds and smells of barking dogs. Cat Naps Cattery is the area's first and only cat exclusive facility, offering a quiet, calm environment for kitties of all ages, breeds and personalities. The home away from home atmosphere is purrfect for even shy or elderly cats, and offers the safety of trained staff and overnight care. Cat Naps provides spacious boarding rooms, a cat-centric play area and also boasts one of New Jersey's only Certified Feline Master Groomers, Lynn Paolillo.

Even shorthaired cats can benefit from an expert grooming session with Cat Naps Cattery's Certified Feline Master Groomer. Spacious boarding rooms contain custom cat furniture, climbing perches, plush bedding, all natural litter and plenty of natural light. Cats also can enjoy a variety of toys, treats and activities in the separate play area at Cat Naps Cattery.

Cat owners, veterinarians and groomers alike recommend Lynn's skills and services with even the most finicky felines. Kevin B. says, "The best and only person I'd trust with my cats. Lynn is amazing at what she does. Is there no higher rating than 5 stars?" and Lisa D. raves, "It was Luna's first time being groomed since we adopted her. I really did not want to take her somewhere that does cats and dogs since I am not sure how she would react. I was really happy to find someone that just grooms cats. All turned out good and she will definitely be back!"

For more information or to arrange an interview contact: Lynn Paolillo, Cat Naps Cattery, (609) 545-2314, 211508@email4pr.com, @catnapsNJ, www.catnapscattery.com

Cat Naps Cattery was founded by Lynn Paolillo in 2018 to bring expert grooming services and spacious boarding rooms to cats in Mercer County. Lynn is an experienced cat groomer and is known around the world as a Certifier and Instructor with the National Cat Groomers Institute. Lynn, a Persian and Exotic Shorthair owner, wanted to create a safe and comfortable environment where local cats can come for high quality grooming, personalized attention and quiet overnight stays.

SOURCE Cat Naps Cattery

Related Links

https://www.catnapscattery.com

