Cat Owners are Worried: New Survey Finds 54% of Cat Owners are Concerned about Litter Box Habits

World's Best Cat Litter® Introduces First Veterinary Approved Blood Detecting Litter

Box Monitoring Solution: Health Check-In™ Boosters™ Litter Additive

MUSCATINE, Iowa , Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A surprising new study reveals that 54% of cat owners are concerned about their cat's litter box habits, with men being more concerned than women.

Commissioned by World's Best Cat Litter®, the study delves into specifics regarding cat health and wellbeing, with nearly 1 in 4 cat owners reporting that their cat has experienced a urinary tract issue and nearly 60% saying they find it hard to determine the root cause of their cat's litter box issues.

HEALTH CHECK-IN™ BOOSTERS™ LITTER ADDITIVE

With the survey data indicating that modern cat owners are strapped for time, resources and energy, World's Best Cat Litter® is proud to launch Health Check-In™ Boosters™ litter additive. This first veterinary approved formula can be sprinkled on any cat litter and provides an instant indication of a cat's urinary health by utilizing color changing technology that monitors for blood in your cat's urine.

With 70% of cat owners checking the litter box every day, Health Check-In™ Boosters™ litter additive gives diligent pet parents peace of mind when it comes to monitoring litter box-related cat health.

PEACE OF MIND

"Blood is a more reliable indicator of urinary health issues than pH, which can be influenced by diet, hydration or stress – leading to misleading results," said Dr. Elizabeth Flickinger, senior manager of insights and innovation at World's Best Cat Litter®. "84% of cat owners use eating habits as an indicator of overall health, but it's important that pet parents don't stop there. Utilizing products like Health Check-In™ Boosters™ litter additive can give a better picture of your cat's overall health, offering important peace of mind for cat owners."

World's Best Cat Litter®'s introduction of Health Check-In™ Boosters™ litter additive marks a significant step forward in feline health monitoring, bridging the gap between proactive care and convenience for cat owners.

Health Check-In™ Boosters™ litter additive, available now nationally, is the debut product in World's Best Cat Litter's® new Boosters™ litter additive line, designed to address the top concerns of cat owners with innovative litter additive options. The brand offers a comprehensive solution to meet core cat owner needs like odor control, behavior support and preventative care. Additional Boosters™ litter additives, listed below, are scheduled to be launched in early 2025.

Poop Fighter® Boosters™ litter additive: A natural, sustainable solution that eliminates stubborn litter box odors with Botanical Blocker™ technology. Scented with lemongrass, it neutralizes malodors in seconds and is made from whole-kernel corn, which is safe for cats, families and the planet.

Good Habits™ Boosters™ litter additive: A natural, sustainable attractant that encourages cats to use their litter box, helping prevent accidents. Developed with pet behaviorists, its plant-based formula suits cats of all ages and is made from whole-kernel corn, ensuring it is safe for cats, families and the planet.

KEY SURVEY RESULTS:

54% of cat owners are concerned about their cat's litter box habits. Younger individuals (25-34 years old) are much more likely to report being concerned about their cat's litter box behavior as compared to adults age 55+ (61% vs 45%). Men expressed slightly more concern about litter box behavior (57% vs 52%).

70% of cat owners check the litter box every day.

84% of cat owners use eating habits as an indicator of overall health.

Nearly 60% of cat owners find it hard to guess the root cause of a litter box issue.

Nearly 1 in 4 cat owners report that their cat has experienced a urinary tract issue.

65% of cat owners agree that sometimes life gets in the way of scooping their cat's litter box as often as they had planned to.

World's Best Cat Litter® is committed to providing cat owners with the tools they need to support their pets' well-being. With Health Check-In™ Boosters™ litter additive and the upcoming Boosters™ litter additive line, cat parents can confidently monitor their cat's health while simplifying their daily routines.

About World's Best Cat Litter®

World's Best Cat Litter® is the pet cleanup brand that lives up to its name, pure and simple. Each of our natural cat litter formulas harness the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping, and easy scooping. Founded in 1996, World's Best Cat Litter® is offered in a variety of formulas and sizes and available online and in PetSmart, PETCO, Target and select Walmart stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter® is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa. For more information visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com or on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook or X.

