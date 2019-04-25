Catalant Technologies Boosts Business Transformation Capabilities With Key Strategic Hire

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalant , the leading enterprise agility software company, announced a key executive appointment from Gartner, a global best practice insights and technology company. The new hire bolsters Catalant's efforts to help forward-thinking leaders transform their organizations with greater business agility.

(PRNewsfoto/Catalant Technologies)

Thomas Roberts has been hired into the newly created position of Vice President of Worldwide Business Enablement and Insights. Previously, Roberts was Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance Research and Advisory, EMEA at Gartner. Roberts will join Catalant's Senior Leadership Team, and will report directly to Patrick Petitti, Catalant's Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

The key appointment comes as Catalant expands its investment in technology and professional services resources to help organizations realize the promise of customer-centricity, cost optimization and innovation transformation initiatives aimed at accelerating growth, driving efficiency and rapidly innovating in an ever-changing market landscape.

In his new role, Roberts will partner with executives across Catalant's global clientele to uncover organization-specific insights that lead to the adoption of best practices—coupled with configurable technology solutions—that ensure successful business transformations. Roberts will be able to leverage nearly two decades of experience from prior roles at Gartner, Citigroup and JPMorgan, combined with Catalant's insights from working with more than 30 percent of the Fortune 500 and benchmark data across hundreds of executives at top global companies.

While at Gartner—and the Corporate Executive Board Company (CEB), prior to its acquisition by Gartner—Roberts advised CFOs and leadership teams of global enterprises on the identification of organizational obstacles, inefficiencies and growth opportunities to help them design and execute successful finance transformations, improve enterprise profitability, efficiently deliver innovation and develop future workforce strategies, among other strategic priorities.

During Roberts' half-decade in London, he co-led Gartner's response to Brexit, and helmed the Corporate Finance Practice and Advisory Team to its peak performance in the practice's history. As part of his work, he also created innovative, easy-to-use tools, frameworks and action plans to enable business leaders to drive sustainable change and positive business results.

"I'm excited that Thomas will be joining Catalant on our journey to enable forward-thinking executives at leading global companies to accelerate growth, drive efficiency and rapidly innovate across their organizations with greater business agility," said Patrick Petitti, Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "We know that supporting transformational change within enterprises requires true partnership, and we're confident that Thomas is the right person to spearhead our efforts to continually improve as partners to our clients."

"Thomas' decade of experience partnering with C-Suite leaders across hundreds of global companies to enact change will be invaluable to our customers as they push to get mission critical work done faster to achieve better outcomes for their businesses. We're thrilled to offer his expertise to our customers as part of our own ongoing push to be more customer-centric."

"After a decade of observation and practical experience working alongside executives on transformational journeys, I know how difficult it is for large, complex, global organizations to translate strategy into consistent, positive bottom-line results," said Thomas Roberts, VP of Worldwide Business Enablement and Insights. "I'm joining Catalant because there is a tremendous need for a technology platform that will not only help companies operate better to get work done faster, but will also help them win in the future of work and stay ahead of competitors."

"Hiring Thomas is a huge milestone for our company," said Rob Biederman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Catalant. "Beyond being a software provider, we also strive to be a true partner to our clients as they navigate their critical strategic initiatives with greater business agility. We believe Thomas' leadership and experience will help us enable our clients with the insights they need to fuel the change required to successfully transform their businesses."

Roberts' appointment comes on the heels of significant investments in growth by Catalant, following its fifth successive year of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth and the addition of new offices in London, Rochester, San Francisco and Minneapolis.

About Catalant Technologies

Catalant's software-as-a-service technology platform and professional services help organizations get mission critical work done faster. Forward-looking executives partner with Catalant to accelerate growth, drive efficiency and rapidly innovate by transforming their organizations with greater business agility. More than 30 percent of the Fortune 100 use Catalant's platform and best practices to get from strategy to execution faster with agile ways of working, flexible access to internal and external talent with the right skills and expertise and faster allocation of the right people to the right work. Catalant is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and serves customers around the world. Learn more at gocatalant.com.

Catalant Media Contact:

Angie Malerba

Phone: +1 (860) 861-1653

Email: amalerba@gocatalant.com

SOURCE Catalant Technologies

Related Links

https://gocatalant.com

