Cataldo Ambulance Swing for Hope sets fundraising record to benefit the American Cancer Society

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing Fore Hope, Cataldo Ambulance Service's annual charity golf tournament, raised $43,000 for the American Cancer Society's AstraZeneca Hope Lodge in Boston. This marks the largest donation in the tournament's 31-year history pushing the running total over $900,000 since its inception.

The Swing Fore Hope tournament raises funds through generous sponsor participation, team registrations, raffle prizes, and an auction. In June, this year's tournament was hosted at the Four Oaks Country Club in Dracut and featured a unique live auction of coveted Boston Bruins memorabilia, where Bob Sweeny the President of the Boston Bruins Foundation performed the auctioneer duties. "We are thrilled to be able to come together with our sponsors, partners, and community for a fun afternoon of golf and, through their generosity, be able to support this worthy cause in a big way," says Dennis Cataldo, CEO and President of Cataldo Ambulance Service and Swing Fore Hope Founder. "Being able to support the Hope Lodge and related cancer programs for the past 31 years has been a true passion of mine."

This year, the Hope Lodge is celebrating its 15-year anniversary of providing free accommodations to cancer patients needing care in the Boston area. "Our family has been involved from the beginning; Hope Lodge is so much more than a place to stay. It creates a community which provides essential support and nurturing for patients receiving cancer treatment and their families," adds Dennis Cataldo.

Since 1977 Cataldo Ambulance Service continues to distinguish itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

SOURCE Cataldo Ambulance Service