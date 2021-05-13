Catalina and iHeartMedia Partnership is First to Deliver Podcast Measurement & Sales Attribution at Scale for CPG Brands

To date, podcast measurement capabilities have helped advertisers understand the impact of an ad campaign on brand lift metrics like purchase intent or message recall, as well as attribution of digital user activity such as website visits from those listeners exposed to that campaign. Now, CPG partners will also gain visibility into the true offline sales impact of their marketing dollars within podcasting.

In addition, as part of this data partnership Catalina will provide iHeartMedia with audiences and measurement services within iHeartMedia's SmartAudio platform, for CPG ad campaigns that air on the latter's linear and streaming radio programming.

"Podcast listening continues to skyrocket, with more than 115 million people in the U.S. anticipated to listen to podcasts this year – and podcast advertising expected to double over the next five years," said Brian Dunphy, SVP of Catalina's Strategic Partnerships and Channel Sales. "As the medium continues to rapidly grow, Catalina's multi-path identity resolution capabilities combined with iHeartMedia's unique multiplatform audiences at scale enable us to match deterministic shopper households across a variety of identity paths helping advertisers measure the effectiveness and success of their podcast campaigns."

To accomplish this, data & analytic teams at Catalina and iHeartMedia have worked together over the past year to test the feasibility of applying Catalina audiences and measurement capabilities to enhance the effectiveness of CPG ads running on iHeartMedia's multiplatform audio properties. The teams have since successfully completed pilot tests for measurement and audience targets across a range of iHeart's audio properties, including podcasts.

"We have been impressed with Catalina's ability to deliver highly-scaled, extensive data and insights for CPG advertisers, enabling them to measure the effectiveness of their brand messaging on in-store sales," said David Shiffman, EVP of National Research at iHeartMedia. "We continue to focus on cross-platform measurement and attribution capabilities for advertisers and now in partnership with Catalina we can provide CPG advertisers tools to maximize their podcast campaigns' ROI, with measurement and attribution solutions to more effectively plan and execute their multi-platform audio campaigns."

Catalina's Dunphy added, "As consumer-directed media consumption grows, it is critical for marketers to have a partner to help them effectively measure across channels. Thanks to our new partnership with iHeartMedia, we are excited to be unlocking and adding radio, streaming audio and podcasts to Catalina's now comprehensive omni-channel platform capabilities that also includes TV, Out of Home, Digital Advertising and In-Store campaigns. We have the capacity to reach shoppers with personalized messages at every step of the consumer journey, measure their impact, and even make adjustments in real time to drive sales."

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

