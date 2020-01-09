Catalina and Koupon Form Partnership to Deliver Richer Shopper Insights, Targeting and Cross-Channel Measurement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina, the leader in shopper intelligence and personalized digital media for CPG brands and retailers, is forging a partnership with Koupon, the leading promotion solution in small format retail. This partnership signifies the growth and importance of the C-store channel and will provide C-store retailers and CPGs with a more holistic understanding of cross-channel consumer purchase behaviors.

Dr. Wes Chaar, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Catalina Marketing Brad Van Otterloo, Koupon CEO

"U.S. convenience store sales surged to a record $242.2 billion in 2018, with more than $86 billion of in-store foodservice sales, including consumer packaged goods," said Lori Buss Stillman, Vice President of Research of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). "This partnership between Koupon and Catalina will bring a whole new level of consumer purchase behavioral understanding and insights to help retailers and brands provide a more personalized shopping experience for C-store buyers."

"We're incredibly excited about partnering with Catalina to provide our CPG brand and C-store partners with analytics and actionable shopper insights," said Brad Van Otterloo, Koupon's Chief Executive Officer. "These insights, which span competitive brand purchases, basket composition, price sensitivity, coupon usage and more will help us develop and execute more effective digital promotions and campaigns to drive sales lift for our customers."

The Catalina-Koupon partnership also presents an opportunity to test and measure the interplay and impact of buyer behavior on grocery and C-store channels. Historically, C-store heavy brands have had limited understanding of consumer and household purchasing behaviors across channels. Now, they will have a more holistic view into the massive C-store segment, which should translate into more efficient marketing, sales and even trial.

"According to NACS, 83% of items purchased in a C-store are consumed within an hour, making C-stores an ideal channel for product trial. Catalina's database will strengthen Koupon's ability to deliver personalized offers at scale through the C-store channel," added Van Otterloo. "The insights we'll provide to retailers and brands will enable them to fine-tune their campaigns to provide only the most relevant offers to the highest-value buyers."

"Our partnership with Koupon adds further dimension to our already extensive shopper intelligence database, which has real-time data and years of consumer purchase data," said Dr. Wes Chaar, Catalina's Chief Data & Analytics Officer. "We are excited to enrich the personalization, targeting and cross-channel measurement services we provide to our customers, and strengthen our capacity to reach people wherever they shop, whether it's at a grocery, drug or convenience store."

Koupon is the latest in a series of new strategic partnerships Catalina has formed to deepen its data insights, increase reach, and help customers with every stage of media planning, execution and measurement. In recent months, the company has also announced partnerships with companies like LiveRamp and Samba TV.

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in buyer intelligence and hyper-personalized in-store and digital media to measurably drive, track and measure sales lift, converting shoppers into loyal buyers for leading CPG retailers and brands. Powered by the most extensive shopper database in the world, Catalina's mobile, online and in-store networks personalize the consumer's path to purchase, delivering $7.9 billion in relevant consumer value each year. Based in St. Petersburg, Fla., Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe, Japan and Latin America. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About Koupon

Koupon provides C-store retailers and brands with the easiest way to connect and engage with shoppers to grow sales. Koupon works with brands to easily deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement. Members of the Koupon Network - the leading C-store collaborative with 30 of the top 50 C-store retailers and over 70 brands – realize the benefit from Koupon's unmatched channel reach, proprietary technology and data, and campaign management services. Since its founding in 2011, Koupon has delivered over 4 billion offers. To learn more, please visit www.kouponmedia.com.

