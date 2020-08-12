Catalina And Samba TV To Provide Unprecedented TV And Digital Measurement Services To Georgia-Pacific

Catalina, the leader in shopper intelligence and personalized digital media for CPG brands and retailers, and Samba TV, the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, announced in June 2019 that they were partnering to integrate shopper behavioral data and video viewership insights on a massive, unprecedented scale.

Georgia-Pacific was the first major company to experience the advanced analytics tools that Samba TV and Catalina have developed to measure and fundamentally improve media buying and selling across all marketing channels, including in-store, digital, mobile, over-the-top (OTT) and linear TV.

"Since measuring the effectiveness of TV and digital media investments is difficult for any company, we were intrigued by the sheer scope of insights that Catalina and Samba together can deliver. Their toolbox provides a window into tens of millions of households and billions of data points, giving us a near real-time look into viewership of our ads and when those ads are viewed across multiple screens and subsequently triggering sales of our products," said Kenita Johnson, Sr. Manager Marketing Analytics at Georgia-Pacific. "We have benefited from the speed with which they generate reports – typically within four to six weeks -- which is twice as fast as the previous industry standard."

To summarize the benefits that the Catalina-Samba TV partnership is providing Georgia-Pacific:

Fully anonymized, single-source Measurement Solutions with a 1:1 deterministic match between TV exposure and in-store purchase.

The offering is seamless – no client data integration is needed.

TV + Digital Measurement insights are available to show how well they work together.

Metrics at the product level detail reach, frequency, conversions, and more.

Insights into which ads & placements drive sales.

With Catalina's household coverage spanning 91 million households, ad exposures are measured via a national ACR TV panel covering four million households and a deterministic linkage to 25 million digital devices.

Purchase data for 2.5 million TV households is linked to more than five million frequent shopper cards.

"While Catalina has nearly 40 years of experience in driving outcomes for CPG brands, thanks to Samba TV we have been able to radically modernize cross-channel media measurement and marry it to proven analytics strategies in the CPG domain," said Brian Dunphy, Senior Vice President of Digital Business and Strategic Partnerships at Catalina.

"We're now able to quickly and measurably maximize our customers' relationships with their buyers at every stage. As the video marketplace migrates from being upfront-centric to more short-term scatter-centric, with more fluidity between TV and OTT, having real time measurement for optimization is mandatory for maximizing ROI," added Dunphy. ""We can't thank the Georgia-Pacific team enough for having the courage and the vision to work with us to show the definitive link between viewing habits and off-line purchase behaviors, which is critical for delivering a strong return on their advertising spend," added Dunphy.

"The Catalina and Samba TV partnership has the potential to transform the media measurement landscape, helping companies such as Georgia-Pacific tie their TV ad spend to real outcomes," said Aden Zaman, SVP, Strategy & Business Development at Samba TV. "We bring in billions of data points from millions of households in real-time, and deterministically link granular insights from what consumers watch on TV to Catalina's purchase data. The result is advertisers have a better understanding and more complete picture of ROI for TV ad spend."

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com .

About Catalina

Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About Samba TV

Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, OTT and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, augmented by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, the world's leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv .

